Read full article on original website
Related
In bid for big battery plant, Georgia anted up $358M in incentives
A Norwegian battery upstart could receive more than $358 million in grants, tax breaks and other inducements from state and local governments to build its planned Coweta County factory.
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
WALB 10
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
Kemp begins second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
GaRVIS, the New GA Voter Registration System is Ready to Go According to State Voting Officials
The much-anticipated new system goes fully online this February 6th with very high expectations. GaRVIS is a cutesy acronym that stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. According to a press release by the Secretary of State’s office, GaRVIS is expected to store the voter registration records for all of Georgia’s 7.9 million voters far more efficiently than the current system, which has become overtaxed due to the rapidly expanding number of newly registered voters in recent years.
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp confirms two deaths as a result of severe weather in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State leaders are pledging to support our communities. Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm. During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed a Georgia Department of Transportation employee and one child died. The child died in a neighborhood...
theatlanta100.com
Georgia was first state to do this in 1785
Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Most commonly seen birds in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Georgia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for tornadoes, severe storms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential tornado and severe weather impacts. Kemp states in the executive order that the state of emergency will be for Thursday and Friday.
Stem cell clinic that made millions off injections will pay back less than $300K
The Georgia Attorney General's office has settled a lawsuit against a chiropractic clinic accused of false advertising in peddling stem cell cures to vulnerable patients, agreeing to less than $300,000 in restitution.
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Georgia Hunters Invited to Provide Comments on Future Hunting Seasons, Regulations
If you're a Georgia hunter with ideas about hunting seasons and related regulations, January's your opportunity to share your thoughts with Georgia state wildlife officials.
Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
When Taylor County Republican Party Chairwoman Mandy Robinson-Hand emerged from the U.S. Capitol amid the noise and smok...
Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites
This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. State […] The post Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0