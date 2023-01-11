ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

Final: Florida 73 Missouri 64

– Myreon Jones hits a pair of free throws, the Gators get a defensive stop and Florida will secure the upset at home over No. 20-ranked Missouri. Will Richard leads all Gators in scoring with 18 points, while Myreon Jones finished +17 in 35 minutes off the bench. – As...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Pearsall returning to Florida for senior season

After several weeks of contemplating his future, Florida senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall elected to return to school and use his final year of remaining eligibility, he announced in a Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 14. As recently as Jan. 2, Pearsall was said to have been leaning toward a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Scouting preview: No. 20 Missouri

Florida (9-7; 2-2 SEC) is set to host No. 20 Missouri (13-3; 2-2) on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET at Exactech Arena in Gainesville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network and can be streamed on ESPN+. Picked to finished 11th in the SEC in the preseason...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Breaking down LSU's 2024 baseball commits

Jay Johnson has a great start to the 2024 recruiting class, with multiple top potential draft picks in the mix to come to LSU to start their careers. Here are all of the names the Tigers have so far. Class of 2024. OF – Derek Curiel 6-2, 175 (Orange Lutheran-West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

