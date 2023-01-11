ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Cam Heyward Responds to Retirement Thoughts

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWkbe_0kBDvrI500

The Pittsburgh Steelers captain says he needs to think about his family and the team.

PITTSBURGH -- There has been some news circulating around Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward and his future in the NFL.

After the Steelers' Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, Heyward said he wasn't certain if the team would want him back for another season because of his age and his cap hit. The 33-year-old is set to take on $22 million in cap space next season but is coming off a 10.5 sack year in 2022.

"You never know if they want me back or not," Heyward said. "I say it every year. I would like to be back but you never know. There is the business side of things. NFL, not for long. I want to be back. I would like to be a Steeler but you don't know what's going on in the future."

When asked about it during his year-end press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't having Heyward's worry about being released.

"Cam is the same type of guy that will put a tape job with his last name on the front of his helmet in a training camp-like setting. That's what makes him who he is," Tomlin said. "He takes none of this for granted, and that's just an expression of that. Just like when he puts his last name on his helmet in a training camp-like setting. He is special because he has a special approach, because he is legitimately humble and hardworking, and he takes none of this for granted, so that's probably what that was."

So, the next train of thought would be retirement. The Steelers have been in situations before where they have asked aging stars to retire before they necessarily wanted to - most recently Ben Roethlisberger.

But according to Heyward, he's not going anywhere.

"I don't think I'm retiring right now," Heyward said on his podcast, ' Not Just Football'. "I gotta give my body time to rest. ... I want to keep playing. I want to continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."

Heyward said he'll take some time and relax before seeing if he's ready to go another year.

"When I do something, I put my whole heart into it," Heyward said. "But I have to do what's best for me. I have to do what's best for my family. I have to see if I can play up to the standard that they want as well."

Heyward has two years remaining on his contract, both with $22 million cap hits. When his current deal is up, he'll be 35-years-old and on the verge of his 36th birthday.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Scouting Report: Jordan Addison

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Steelers Cam Heyward Makes 1 Thing Clear About His Potential Retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward just wrapped up his 12th season in the black and gold. While his contract has him in Pittsburgh through 2024, there are always concerns once a player starts to hit double-digit years in their tenure. For example, JJ Watt just retired after playing 12 seasons, and he looked like he had a few more left in the tank. Watt wanted to go out on a high note and not because his play was declining. While we might lament it as fans, we can certainly understand it.
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson

Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy