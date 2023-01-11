ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Cause for FAA outage still unknown

Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. South Louisiana's Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food.
wbrz.com

Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
WAFB

wbrz.com

brproud.com

How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 12

Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. South Louisiana's Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food.
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
WAFB.com

Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping.
