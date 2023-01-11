Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
BR city officials look to mitigate congestion on surface streets during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - The room was packed Thursday afternoon at the Crowne Plaza, full of people who are curious as to what the next few years will look like on the roads across the capital city. “While construction is supposed to start in 2023, the actual lane closures really don’t...
theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
WAFB.com
Pole on vehicles on I-10 West at Perkins causes lane closure, major backups
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pole on more than one vehicle caused major backups along the interstate in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10. The incident took place along I-10 West at Perkins Road. All lanes were open as of 5:45 p.m., but traffic issues remained.
WAFB.com
Cause for FAA outage still unknown
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food. Updated: 9 hours ago. Unfortunately, right...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge area will be the first in the state to start a new program that parish officials hope will bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. We all know the hassle of a broken tail light or a burned-out turn...
theadvocate.com
One lane of I-10 in Baton Rouge to close next week for multiple nights
One lane on a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 16-18 as part of preliminary work on the widening of the interstate, officials said Wednesdsay morning. The far right lane for eastbound traffic between Dalrymple Drive and...
wbrz.com
Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate. The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
WAFB.com
New system to alert drivers of high-speed chases near them coming to BR area
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case. 18-wheeler on fire on I-10 in Baton Rouge (Source: Stacey Hebert) An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. Gary Redus II joined Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU prior to the 2022-23...
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The body was discovered near several businesses in the 6900 block of Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the individual and their cause of death remains unknown...
wbrz.com
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new initiative coming to BR
BATON ROUGE - A new community initiative coming to EBR will allow officers responding to routine traffic stops to provide a free voucher for a repair on a vehicle rather than citing the driver with the goal of healing the relationship between the community and its law enforcement. Lights On!,...
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 12
Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food. Updated: 7 hours ago. Unfortunately, right now, they say donations are dwindling, and...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
WAFB.com
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades
Recalls include vacuum cleaners, TVs, and chocolates. A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping.
wbrz.com
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
