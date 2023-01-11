ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'

Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode." "I think it's ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream. The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375. FPI prediction: San Francisco as...
The Spun

NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...

