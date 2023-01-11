Read full article on original website
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. After a grueling 17-week season, 14 teams are left to compete for the ultimate prize. Those teams lucky enough to win a few more games will meet at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. To make sure you don't miss out...
Top-5 NFL Teams Playing in Super Wild Card Weekend
Since the Chiefs and Eagles have a bye week, who are the top-five NFL teams playing in the 2023 Super Wild Card Weekend?
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Wild Card picks
The New York Giants (9-7-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Seahawks vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs online
The Seahawks vs 49ers live stream pits NFC West rivals against each other in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'
Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode." "I think it's ...
Sporting News
What channel is Chargers vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
A pair of hairdos take centerstage on Saturday night, when Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the AFC's opening wild-card matchup. Herbert and Lawrence are both making their playoff debuts, but both took very different routes to get to this point....
Report: Packers’ Quay Walker Fined for Shoving Lions’ Trainer on Field
The NFL penalized the rookie linebacker for his actions late in Green Bay’s matchup against Detroit in Week 18.
Centre Daily
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream. The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375. FPI prediction: San Francisco as...
The Bills/Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Where Damar Hamlin Collapsed Set an Incredible Record for ESPN
After Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, NFL fans couldn't do anything but watch the potential tragedy unfold. The post The Bills/Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Where Damar Hamlin Collapsed Set an Incredible Record for ESPN appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
