I am a senior in the School District of Philadelphia. I am writing to the Northeast Times to suggest that Rep. Anthony Bellmon continue his extensive work with at-risk youth, hosting community clean-ups around the district and advocating to tackle urban environmental challenges. This is important because if people don’t have designated places to throw away their trash they are more inclined to litter. Having lived in Oxford Circle for most of my life, it is important to me that it is safe. My grandmother is known to go out for walks by herself but as of late my parents and I are wary of letting her continue because of the increased violence and concern for her safety. With this being the case, I believe that Bellmon should sponsor HR 44, a resolution recognizing gun violence in Pennsylvania as a public health crisis. This will also lead to more research on firearms safety or gun violence prevention. I am currently taking a dual enrollment Public Health class at Community College of Philadelphia and I have learned that this allocation of funds is critical to preventing and understanding gun violence in our city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO