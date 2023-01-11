Related
Phila. Futures, Steppingstone Scholars celebrate merger at GW
Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars celebrated its official merger with a pep rally last week at George Washington High School. Now known as Heights Philadelphia, the merger came after a comprehensive 18-month period, which was funded by the William Penn Foundation and the Nonprofit Repositioning Fund. It’s been a long...
Enroll in early childhood education and care program
Registration is open for the second session of the Exceptional Bilingual Leadership Program, which starts Jan. 23. The pilot program was completed in mid-December. The fellowship, created by Damaris Alvarado-Rodriguez, Obioma Martin and Aliya Johnson-Roberts, is accepting applications for its second cohort. The 12-week program is designed for the personal...
Please address concerns
I am a high school senior in the School District of Philadelphia. I am writing to make a few comments on Rep.-elect Anthony Bellmon’s plans, campaign and what I believe he should look to do during his time in office. Mr. Bellmon’s campaign website has a lot of useful...
Address violence, schools
I am a senior in the School District of Philadelphia. I am writing to the Northeast Times to suggest that Rep. Anthony Bellmon continue his extensive work with at-risk youth, hosting community clean-ups around the district and advocating to tackle urban environmental challenges. This is important because if people don’t have designated places to throw away their trash they are more inclined to litter. Having lived in Oxford Circle for most of my life, it is important to me that it is safe. My grandmother is known to go out for walks by herself but as of late my parents and I are wary of letting her continue because of the increased violence and concern for her safety. With this being the case, I believe that Bellmon should sponsor HR 44, a resolution recognizing gun violence in Pennsylvania as a public health crisis. This will also lead to more research on firearms safety or gun violence prevention. I am currently taking a dual enrollment Public Health class at Community College of Philadelphia and I have learned that this allocation of funds is critical to preventing and understanding gun violence in our city.
Keep up the great work
I am a high school senior and a resident of the 202nd district of Pennsylvania. I believe that my representative, Jared Solomon, has demonstrated hard work and dedication to creating a better Northeast Philadelphia. Education shapes people’s careers and the future of our country, and it is a crucial factor...
