krcrtv.com
Seven active shooter tests conducted at Simpson University Thursday
REDDING. Calif. — Redding Police Department held active shooter training on Thursday on Simpson University Campus on College View Drive. The training is intended for RPD personnel to practice realistic drills in the case of an active shooter. Starting bright and early, RPD conducted the first training at 9 AM. Training consisted of role players with firearm blanks with the intention of making these training’s as realistic as possible for officers.
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens fill boardroom at Gateway Unified’s special meeting
REDDING, Calif. - There was a crowd Thursday at the special board meeting for the Gateway Unified School District in Redding. The boardroom at the unified school district was packed with retired teachers, community members, alumni, staff and faculty. They were there to address the letter of cease and desist...
krcrtv.com
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County settles over Sheriff's office excessive force, rights violation incident
REDDING, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) reached a settlement with local man, Michael Murchison of Red Bluff, for thousands of dollars over claims that Sheriff’s deputies used excessive force and violated his constitutional rights. Back in 2015, two TCSO deputies were reportedly investigating a tip...
krcrtv.com
Tour of Shasta County's new fire station in Anderson—Station 47
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — KRCR's Mike Mangas had an opportunity to tour an open house on Friday. There's a spacious living area and dining room, with large screen TVs in both, and a fully modern kitchen with an island. It's four bedrooms; three bath. There's an attached office, a...
krcrtv.com
Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
krcrtv.com
WANTED: Shasta County needs substitute teachers
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Office of Education (following instruction from the state) has waived the basic skills requirements (i.e a test) through July 1 and is in need of people with a Bachelor's Degree who'd like to try substitute teaching. They say substitute teachers have the flexibility...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022
Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
krcrtv.com
High-speed motorcycle crash in Glenn County and other Top Stories for Friday, January 13
REDDING, Calif. — Sade Browne covers the top stories from daybreak today including a high-speed motorcycle crash in Glenn County that police say ended at an intersection in Orland. A man accused of hate crimes in Chico has been found incompetent to stand trial after his arrest on the...
krcrtv.com
Sierra and Trinity Snowpack 192% of Normal
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The recent storms throughout the Northstate have brought loads of snow to the Sierras. The UC Berkeley Snow Lab says that the Northern Sierra and Trinity County region has received 192% of the normal snowpack for this time of year. That percentage is even higher...
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
krcrtv.com
Councilmember clarification: Mezzano says Win-River casino opposition was not unanimous
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Councilmember Mark Mezzano wants to make a clarification. He says a vote by the council to oppose a proposed move of Win River Casino & Event Center was emphatically NOT unanimous. He says, as vice mayor, he had to sign a letter drafted by...
actionnewsnow.com
Fawn Fire arson suspect held to answer charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspected of starting the Fawn Fire in 2021 in Shasta County was held to answer charges at a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto was held to answer six charges of arson of...
shastascout.org
Parents, Staff, Former Student Show Up As Gateway School Board Reverses Prior Action On Superintendent Recruitment
1.13.23 6:36 pm: We have updated this article to correctly enumerate Shasta County school districts. We’ve also added information about the Gateway Board’s upcoming meeting to the end of the article. For Louis Gustafson, showing up to a hastily-called January 12 special meeting of the Gateway Union School...
krcrtv.com
Lake Shasta bass tournament kicks off Saturday despite Northstate storms
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Fishermen from all over the west coast are coming for a two-day bass fishing tournament held at Shasta Lake, despite the storms that have swept through the Northstate. Over 140 fishermen are coming into town and gearing up for the NewJen fishing tournament, which kicks...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland felon sentenced to 3 years for having ammunition
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating his supervised release conditions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Erick Perez, 35 of Orland, pled guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
krcrtv.com
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
