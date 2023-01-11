ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Seven active shooter tests conducted at Simpson University Thursday

REDDING. Calif. — Redding Police Department held active shooter training on Thursday on Simpson University Campus on College View Drive. The training is intended for RPD personnel to practice realistic drills in the case of an active shooter. Starting bright and early, RPD conducted the first training at 9 AM. Training consisted of role players with firearm blanks with the intention of making these training’s as realistic as possible for officers.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire

REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dozens fill boardroom at Gateway Unified’s special meeting

REDDING, Calif. - There was a crowd Thursday at the special board meeting for the Gateway Unified School District in Redding. The boardroom at the unified school district was packed with retired teachers, community members, alumni, staff and faculty. They were there to address the letter of cease and desist...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Three Shasta County felons arrested during compliance, warrant sweeps on Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three wanted felons were arrested during probation compliance checks and warrant sweeps in southern Shasta County on Friday. Shasta County Probation officers, along with Shasta County Sheriff's deputies, found three people with felony warrants and another person in violation of their probation during the checks.
krcrtv.com

WANTED: Shasta County needs substitute teachers

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Office of Education (following instruction from the state) has waived the basic skills requirements (i.e a test) through July 1 and is in need of people with a Bachelor's Degree who'd like to try substitute teaching. They say substitute teachers have the flexibility...
REDDING, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022

Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Sierra and Trinity Snowpack 192% of Normal

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The recent storms throughout the Northstate have brought loads of snow to the Sierras. The UC Berkeley Snow Lab says that the Northern Sierra and Trinity County region has received 192% of the normal snowpack for this time of year. That percentage is even higher...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fawn Fire arson suspect held to answer charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspected of starting the Fawn Fire in 2021 in Shasta County was held to answer charges at a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto was held to answer six charges of arson of...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland felon sentenced to 3 years for having ammunition

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating his supervised release conditions, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Erick Perez, 35 of Orland, pled guilty in 2019 to being a felon in possession...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
LOS MOLINOS, CA

