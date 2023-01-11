ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar City, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOOL 96.5

Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish

When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
TWIN FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

TCSAR responds to skier injured near Four Pines

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This afternoon, Jan. 12, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) responded to an injured skier outside of the southern boundary of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) in the area of Four Pines. According to Teton County Sheriff and TCSAR volunteer Matt Carr, the 26-year-old male...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

CANCELED: Crash on Teton Pass near Jackson, expect delays

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 22, Teton Pass, at milepost 4. As of 3:41 p.m. a travel lane is blocked near Jackson. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Wreck shuts down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have shut down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot following a Friday morning crash. The wreck involving a truck occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot and at least one person is believed to be injured. An emergency helicopter has landed on the freeway's southbound lanes to transport accident victims to the hospital. Interstate 15 southbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile because of the crash and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice. Idaho State Police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KOOL 96.5

Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
Idaho State Journal

Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello

POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

svinews.com

Thayne man dead after semi-truck slide-off

Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005 Peterbilt semi. The male had a medical issue and went off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Law enforcement was dispatched, and when they arrived on scene, they located the 60-year-old male deceased.
THAYNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty

BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Occupancy in Jackson Hole down in six-month trend

JACKSON, Wyo. — Occupancy numbers in the months of December and January reflect a consistent decrease seen across Jackson Hole in the past six months, according to a report from the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Lodging data from the Chamber reported and projected decreases in occupancy levels for...
JACKSON, WY

