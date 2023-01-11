Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for burglar who broke into Council on Aging building
CRIME STOPPERS: Person wanted for Garden District burglaries
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglar. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person in the photo is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries around the Garden District/ Capital Heights area. Officials said multiple guns were stolen...
wbrz.com
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home
BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home. “Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been...
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
2 teenagers lost their lives on New Year's eve after a Louisiana cop during a high-speed chase plowed into the car they were riding which was not associated with the chase. The car also had a third occupant who was injured.
WAFB.com
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: Years after violent encounter, Jackson officer convicted
WDSU
Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase
HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 13
wbrz.com
Police chase forces middle school near Hammond into late-night lockdown
NATALBANY - A middle school outside of Hammond was forced into lockdown Thursday night due to suspects fleeing a police chase near the school. The campus of Natalbany Middle School was put into lockdown during a sporting event Thursday night around 8 p.m.. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a vehicle pursuit happened near the campus and two suspects fled. One of the subjects was reported to be in custody, but the other was still at large.
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used […]
WAFB.com
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
WAFB.com
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving shooting in Opelousas area
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public solving a shooting in the Opelousas area.
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
WAFB.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer
wbrz.com
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside. St. James Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on January 10, 2023, that it has arrested a Vacherie, Louisiana woman for allegedly setting her mother’s home on fire while her mother was inside.
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
