ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Person wanted for Garden District burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglar. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person in the photo is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries around the Garden District/ Capital Heights area. Officials said multiple guns were stolen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 1 hour ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

I-TEAM: Years after violent encounter, Jackson officer convicted

Report shows spike in nursing home COVID cases and deaths in December. Construction sites continuing to deal with cases of sticky fingers. Recalls include vacuum cleaners, TVs, and chocolates. A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
JACKSON, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase

HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 13

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 1 hour ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase forces middle school near Hammond into late-night lockdown

NATALBANY - A middle school outside of Hammond was forced into lockdown Thursday night due to suspects fleeing a police chase near the school. The campus of Natalbany Middle School was put into lockdown during a sporting event Thursday night around 8 p.m.. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a vehicle pursuit happened near the campus and two suspects fled. One of the subjects was reported to be in custody, but the other was still at large.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB.com

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

Recalls include vacuum cleaners, TVs, and chocolates. A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy