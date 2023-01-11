NATALBANY - A middle school outside of Hammond was forced into lockdown Thursday night due to suspects fleeing a police chase near the school. The campus of Natalbany Middle School was put into lockdown during a sporting event Thursday night around 8 p.m.. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a vehicle pursuit happened near the campus and two suspects fled. One of the subjects was reported to be in custody, but the other was still at large.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO