Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase

HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Jackson police officer convicted of simple battery after 2021 arrest over encounter with teen

JACKSON - A police officer who was arrested after a teen accused him of choking him outside an East Feliciana store was convicted Thursday by a judge. The confrontation happened February 2021 after a fight broke out between teens outside the Mainstreet Market in Jackson. The 16-year-old's family alleged that Officer Travis Depew not only grabbed the teenager by his neck but also used a slur.
JACKSON, LA
WDSU

Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 13

BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested

Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

