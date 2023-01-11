JACKSON - A police officer who was arrested after a teen accused him of choking him outside an East Feliciana store was convicted Thursday by a judge. The confrontation happened February 2021 after a fight broke out between teens outside the Mainstreet Market in Jackson. The 16-year-old's family alleged that Officer Travis Depew not only grabbed the teenager by his neck but also used a slur.

