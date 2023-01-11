Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
Family and friends of deadly car crash victim hold vigil where he was killed
News 10 is finding out new details of the crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Lafayette man early Thursday morning.
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
2 teenagers lost their lives on New Year's eve after a Louisiana cop during a high-speed chase plowed into the car they were riding which was not associated with the chase. The car also had a third occupant who was injured.
wbrz.com
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home
BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home. “Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been...
WDSU
Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase
HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot while sitting in their vehicle outside of a home in the 3300 block of Yaun Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and left a man and woman with...
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for burglar who broke into Council on Aging building
houmatimes.com
Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
wbrz.com
One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
wbrz.com
Jackson police officer convicted of simple battery after 2021 arrest over encounter with teen
JACKSON - A police officer who was arrested after a teen accused him of choking him outside an East Feliciana store was convicted Thursday by a judge. The confrontation happened February 2021 after a fight broke out between teens outside the Mainstreet Market in Jackson. The 16-year-old's family alleged that Officer Travis Depew not only grabbed the teenager by his neck but also used a slur.
WDSU
Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
wbrz.com
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 13
wbrz.com
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested
Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
theadvocate.com
Prairieville man who crashed, killed girlfriend while he was out on probation gets 4 year sentences
A Prairieville man has received a four-year state prison sentence over a New Year's Day crash in 2021 that killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said. Charles Brown Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shelly Wells, a passenger in his vehicle a little more than two years ago in Ascension Parish, court papers say.
UPDATE: Driver killed in single vehicle crash on Pinhook Road identified
Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the corner of Clifford Rd. and Pinhook Rd.
