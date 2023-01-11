Read full article on original website
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth remembers the last time he flew coach on an airplane, and it wasn’t pretty
Most top-name professional golfers don't fly on commercial jets these days. They have plenty of money to fly private, either as a group or individually. Some even own their own plane. However, that doesn't mean the biggest names in golf don't sometimes find themselves on a plane just like normal...
Spieth, Kirk share early lead on gorgeous day at Sony Open
HONOLULU — (AP) — Jordan Spieth played about the way he expected Thursday, another sign of growing confidence in his game, as he opened with a 6-under 64 for an early share of the lead with Chris Kirk at the Sony Open. Harris English had a 65 on...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Yardbarker
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
Golf Digest
Watch this tour pro make the Sony Open cut in the most dramatic (and unusual) of ways
The math was simple and yet still challenging for Adam Svensson as he played the final few holes of his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The projected cutline was two-under 138, and the 29-year-old Canadian, who had claimed his maiden PGA Tour win last fall at the RSM Classic, was at even par with three holes to play.
Golfer makes insanely clutch hole-in-one at Sony Open
The Sony Open in Hawaii is taking place this weekend, and one PGA Tour golfer saved his tournament with an insane hole-in-one to just get above the cutline of -2 on Friday. Canadian golfer Adam Svensson came into the seventh hole — his 16th — sitting at even for the tournament but vaulted just above Read more... The post Golfer makes insanely clutch hole-in-one at Sony Open appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Q&A: Morgan Pressel talks about her star-studded charity event, what intrigues her about the 2023 LPGA season, her pick for Pebble Beach and the best swing on tour
One of golf’s great traditions to ring in the New Year is the wildly successful Morgan & Friends charity event, which raised just shy of $1 million this year for the fight against breast cancer. Every January, Morgan Pressel brings some of the biggest stars on the LPGA to...
Golf Digest
Yes, the great Sam Snead used to actually putt croquet style until it was banned because he was too good at it
If you happened to flip to Golf Channel before coverage of this week's Sony Open started (more likely to happen this week with that late Hawaii start), you may have stumbled upon an unusual sight. A golfer putting croquet style. And not just any golfer, but Sam Snead, one of the greatest golfers of all time.
CBS Sports
2023 Sony Open: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The first full-field event of the year takes place this week at the 2023 Sony Open. After kicking off its calendar season with a thrilling limited field event in the Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour stays in Hawaii with some players making the short trip from Maui to Honolulu.
Golf Channel
Cut Line: Jon Rahm No. 1 in world despite OWGR math; no HBD for Ian Poulter
In this week’s edition, we question the new world ranking math, Tom Hoge’s travel choices and the legally toxic tone that has engulfed professional golf. Rambo. Nine shots behind front-runner Collin Morikawa at one point on Sunday in Maui, Jon Rahm closed with a 63 to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions and vault from No. 5 in the world ranking to No. 5 in the world ranking.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever
Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard
There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
Golf Digest
We ranked every PGA Tour course—from best to worst
There are plenty of reasons why a course is selected to host a PGA Tour event beyond its architectural merits. Of course, the layout must sufficiently test the best players in the world, but the regional market, logistics and history all play important roles in landing a tour event as well.
