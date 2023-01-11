ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Indiana wins a rough watch over Wisconsin, snaps ugly B1G losing streak

Indiana basketball played a “get-right” game against Wisconsin Saturday, downing the Badgers 63-45 behind a strong 2nd half effort. And even though it snaps a 3-game B1G losing streak for the Hoosiers, it was a rough watch. The halftime score was 21-20 Indiana and Assembly Hall was pedestrian at best. Wisconsin was also without arguably its top player in Tyler Wahl, but the Hoosiers’ win was nothing short of dominant regardless once the ball started hitting the net.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Wahl receives injury update for matchup with Indiana hoops

Tyler Wahl is a key piece for Wisconsin. Unfortunately for the Badgers, it looks like he’ll be out once again. The news was reported on by Brandon Harrison, who does brand communication and social media for Wisconsin. Wahl has not played in a game for Wisconsin since the Minnesota game on Jan. 3 due to a lower body injury.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard comments on son Jett’s impressive outing despite OT loss to Iowa

Juwan Howard talked about his son’s performance in the overtime loss to Iowa. Michigan came up short in the 93-84 loss, but there were still some positive takeaways from the game. Howard’s son, Jett Howard, had a breakout performance in Thursday’s loss to the Hawkeyes. Howard led all scorers with 34 points. Howard made 7 of 13 attempted 3-point shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason

Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
MADISON, WI

