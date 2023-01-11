ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
MORGANTOWN, WV
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 5-star Georgia CB Jaheim Singletary could be interesting transfer target for Ducks

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday morning, and it could lead to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making a phone call or two before all is said and one. Georgia Bulldogs true freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary, a former 5-star commit from the 2022 class, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. Singletary committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 5 CB in the nation, and No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class. This is interesting for Oregon fans for two reasons; the Ducks have a need to...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State

Perhaps the most important news of the offseason for Ohio State, at least so far, came on Friday when head coach Ryan Day announced changes to his staff. In addition to adding run game coordinator to offensive line coach Justin Frye's duties and officially appointing Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach, the Buckeyes announced Brian Hartline has taken on the offensive coordinator title, along with his duties as the Scarlet and Gray's wide receiver coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU's 2023 college football schedule

The 2022 college football season wrapped up Monday night with Georgia’s brutal win over TCU, and that officially put a bow on Brian Kelly’s first campaign in Baton Rouge. It was a successful one with the team winning 10 games and the West division by virtue of an upset win over Alabama at Death Valley. But heading into 2023 with a lot of returning players, especially on offense, the expectation will be to take things to the next level and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Instate recruiting notes

Several of the top high school football players in the state of South Carolina are in Columbia this weekend for the High School Blitz Junior Showcase.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

