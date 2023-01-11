Read full article on original website
The Quarterback Brian Kelly Danced on is Leaving LSU
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU he got ripped by anyone with ears outside of Louisiana for his sudden change of accent. Just a week or so after that he put his dance skills on display as he helped put the finishing touches on the recruitment of five star quarterback, walker howard.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Huggins: NCAA "doesn't know what the hell they're doing"
On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before tipoff against Baylor, West Virginia University learned that guard Jose Perez's appeal for immediate eligibility was denied. Again. The former Manhattan star applied for immediate eligibility with the Mountaineers after his head coach was fired just days before the start of a new season, and he left for a new home. The NCAA rejected that request, but WVU and Perez appealed to a separate committee. Much to the chagrin of everyone involved, the decision took quite some time before finally coming down - again a 'no' - on Wednesday, forcing Perez to redshirt this season. Bob Huggins shared his thoughts on the matter after the game, and didn't hold back.
What the Departure of QB Walker Howard Means for LSU
The LSU legacy will suit up for another program in 2023 after one season in Baton Rouge, but what's next for the Tigers?
LSU Loses Prized Quarterback Recruit To The Transfer Portal
The LSU Tigers have been a regular fixture in all of the "way too early" top 25 polls for the 2023 college football season. A major reason for the optimism surrounding Brian Kelly's program is the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State prior to this ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant set for final official visit ahead of Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant has a busy weekend ahead of him with a final official visit and a long distance plane trip to Hawaii. Pleasant told us last week during the Under Armour All-American Game that he’s set to commit February 1st. That’s not only the first day of the late Signing Period but also his birthday.
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
Former 5-star Georgia CB Jaheim Singletary could be interesting transfer target for Ducks
An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday morning, and it could lead to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning making a phone call or two before all is said and one. Georgia Bulldogs true freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary, a former 5-star commit from the 2022 class, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and looking for a new school. Singletary committed to the Bulldogs as the No. 5 CB in the nation, and No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class. This is interesting for Oregon fans for two reasons; the Ducks have a need to...
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
Brian Flores Fits 'Swing For The Fences' Hire for Browns Defensive Coordinator
The Browns started their interview cycle for defensive coordinator yesterday with Jim Schwartz who I consider to be the most seamless hire they can conjure up for the current defensive personnel and concepts that personnel is accustomed to using. Today, the Browns interview a coach I consider to be on...
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
The 107-79 loss at Kentucky sent Tennessee 'soul searching' last season and the Vols haven't been the same since
Josiah-Jordan James admittedly didn’t know a whole lot about the Tennessee-Kentucky basketball rivalry before he got to Knoxville. His first real taste of it, seeing it firsthand for himself, was March 2, 2019. James, then a five-star prospect out of Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, S.C., was on an unofficial...
What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State
Perhaps the most important news of the offseason for Ohio State, at least so far, came on Friday when head coach Ryan Day announced changes to his staff. In addition to adding run game coordinator to offensive line coach Justin Frye's duties and officially appointing Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach, the Buckeyes announced Brian Hartline has taken on the offensive coordinator title, along with his duties as the Scarlet and Gray's wide receiver coach.
LSU's 2023 college football schedule
The 2022 college football season wrapped up Monday night with Georgia’s brutal win over TCU, and that officially put a bow on Brian Kelly’s first campaign in Baton Rouge. It was a successful one with the team winning 10 games and the West division by virtue of an upset win over Alabama at Death Valley. But heading into 2023 with a lot of returning players, especially on offense, the expectation will be to take things to the next level and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett trolls TCU's 65-7 National Championship loss during Raising Cane's cameo
Following the conclusion of a decorated career at Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett picked up a shift at Raising Cane's. While helping behind the counter, he sent a verbal jab at TCU, telling a customer that their order came out to $65.07, a reference to the 65-7 walloping of the Horned Frogs in Monday's national championship game.
Watch: Louisville coach Kenny Payne, El Ellis and Mike James talk after UNC loss
The University of Louisville dropped a seventh consecutive game on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals were outscored 8-0 to end the first half and trailed by as many as 23 points in an 80-59 loss to North Carolina at the KFC Yum Center. U of L coach Kenny Payne and players...
Instate recruiting notes
Several of the top high school football players in the state of South Carolina are in Columbia this weekend for the High School Blitz Junior Showcase.
