If Tottenham are consistent at anything, it's being inconsistent. Spurs were long a middle-of-the-road club looking to add to a trophy case void of major silverware, but the last decade has seen a revitalization and an injection of money that has allowed Spurs fans to go from expecting mid-table finishes to craving more. Despite the improvement, however, the lack of real, measurable success on the pitch still eludes the London club. They've been able to compete with the big boys of Europe, evident by advancing to the 2019 Champions League final, but the trophy drought has continued, seeing some of the club's most talented players come and go with very little to show for it other than highlights.

1 DAY AGO