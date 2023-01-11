ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
WKBW-TV

WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game

Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
WKBW-TV

Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen finish regular season with NFL's top-selling jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and quarterback Josh Allen finished the regular season with the NFL's top-selling jerseys, according to Fanatics. Thursday morning Fanatics tweeted a graphic that showed the top-selling NFL jerseys week-by-week. Throughout the entire regular season, Allen's jersey was never lower than...
BUFFALO, NY

