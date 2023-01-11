Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Lightfoot Apologizes For Campaign Recruiting Student Volunteers
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Mayor Lightfoot is apologizing after her campaign sent out emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers for the purpose of recruiting student volunteers for her reelection campaign. The mayor said reaching out to CPS teachers was “clearly a mistake” by a single campaign staffer that will never happen again. Lightfoot’s comments followed public backlash, including by some who called the move unethical. The CPS inspector general launched an investigation into the controversy and the Chicago Board of Ethics put it on its January 23rd agenda.
wjol.com
Silver Spoon Restaurant In Joliet Vandalized
A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
wjol.com
Joliet’s Olive Garden Taking Shape
Your unlimited soup and breadsticks is months away. Construction for Joliet’s first Olive Garden restaurant is coming along. The location can easily be seen as you drive along Route 30 near I-55. The location is in the out lots of the Costco entrance along Boulevard Place. The Joliet location is expected to be about 8,000 square feet. It was slated to open sometime in February of this year but WJOL reached out to Olive Garden Corporate office and Lauren Bowes reported the restaurant is slated to open April 2023.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged After Hiding Gun in Casino Parking Garage
A 33-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after a run in with police at Harrah’s Casino Joliet. Rashad Owens has been charged with Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Defacing Identification on a Firearm, No FOID, and a DuPage County Arrest Warrant.
wjol.com
Explore snow, animal tracks and fluoride with the Forest Preserve District
Grab your favorite mug and a can of chili or soup and take part in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Soup-er Chili Hike to the Bridge program on Jan. 21 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda) January...
wjol.com
Joliet District 86 to Ask Voters to Approve a $99.5 Million Referendum this April
The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board will be bringing a referendum to the ballot this spring. The April 4th, 2023 election will now have a $99.5 million bond referendum for the voters approval. A referendum question needs 50% plus one in order to pass. The district says that the...
