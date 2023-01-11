Read full article on original website
Related
Richland projects coming in 2023 around Badger Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is heavily focused on several infrastructure projects. Thursday night, the City opened up a public discussion on a Little Badger Mountain Trail they’re planning to create. There’s projects happening all over Richland; from south at Badger Mountain, all the way north to Leslie Groves and further. We’re starting southmost, at Little Badger Mountain....
So Long Old Busted Richland Building, Hello New Panda Express!
If you grew up in Richland Washington, you might recall the Red Robin that once was located at 924 George Washington Way for most of your childhood. We wrote last year about the former Red Robin building getting a new tenant and the process has now started for the renovation - hope that the old building would remain has been dashed as the City of Richland posted photos of the building before it'll be demolished to make way for the new Panda Express.
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Top Properties – January 2023
Top property values listed start at $700,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office. BENTON COUNTY. 6821 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, 10,786-square-foot restaurant. Price: $1.6 million. Buyer: Hogback Canal Drive LLC. Seller:...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – January 2023
Riverside Panda Express plan gains steam in Richland. Millennium Construction Group submitted plans to demolish the former Richland Red Robin building, 924 George Washington Way, on Dec. 22. The application was pending in early January. The restaurant is slated to be replaced by a new building housing a Panda Express.
Popular, award-winning Kennewick breakfast hotspot shuts down suddenly
“Thank you for all of the laughs and love and support.”
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – January 2023
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+, catering. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Fresh Leaf Co., 1080 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new....
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
FOX 11 and 41
The HAPO Center shuts down questionable event
It started as a group looking to book a Mixed Martial Arts event at the HAPO Center and turned out to be something completely unexpected. A person who works at the venue that the group lied to HAPO Center staff. This event was a gathering of Neo-Nazis. A person who...
Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code
KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Lampson’s unique office is nod to company’s business
Neil and Billie Jane Lampson didn’t have to look far for inspiration when they decided their growing crane company needed a headquarters building. Neil Lampson enlisted Walt Trask, his head engineer and co-inventor on patented crane technology, and sketched out a building that looked like the boom of one of the company’s heavy lift cranes.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-City native headlines brunch to benefit Carson College
Cole Morgan, a Tri-Citian by birth who established Snap! Raise, will headline an upcoming brunch to benefit the Carson College of Business at Washington State University Tri-Cities. The fifth annual Point to Success Brunch will be held Feb. 4 at Anthony’s at Columbia Point, 550 Columbia Point Drive, in Richland....
Union Gap Bringing the Best Burgers in the Valley with Burger Week Next Month
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a burger. But where would you go? So many options in the Yakima Valley it's hard to narrow down to your favorite. And even if you already have a favorite it's fun to see what else is out there. Fortunately, our friends in Union Gap are having what they're calling Burger Week. Sounds like fun!
Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland
When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
nbcrightnow.com
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Bankruptcies – January 2023
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Ag educators shine in 2023 Mid-Columbia Hall of Fame
As a high schooler, Carol Travis was drawn to the flowers her classmates carried around Spokane’s Ferris High School, the results of a floral class offered through the ag program. She was drawn to the school’s charismatic ag advisor and to the thought of working plants. So, when...
KTVB
Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
Comments / 0