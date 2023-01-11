Berlin 2023: ‘She Came To Me’ Starring Peter Dinklage & Anne Hathaway To Open This Year’s Festival

Read full article on original website
Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Set To Star In Will Glucks’ R-Rated Rom-Com For Sony
After two “Peter Rabbit” movies, Will Gluck looks to get back to his rom-com roots. And he has two of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars to lead his next project. Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are on board for Gluck’s new feature, an R-rated comedy much like his 2011 film, “Friends With Benefits.”
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
‘Indiana Jones 5′: Upcoming Sequel Won’t Be Composer John Williams’ Final Film Score After All
Last summer, legendary composer John Williams said his score for the upcoming “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” would be the last of his storied career. Now it appears he spoke too soon. The Playlist can report that the 90-year-old won’t retire from film music after all, confirming his decision at a special event with Steven Spielberg on Thursday night.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer: Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie & Abby Ryder Fortson Star In Judy Blume’s Classic Coming-Of-Age Adaptation
How can an 11-year-old overcome the scary and uncertain time that is adolescence? Judy Blume’s 1970 novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” explores topics that generations of young women have faced. After decades in print, the beloved classic is getting the big-screen treatment. The film follows Margaret as she navigates a major family move, makes new friends, questions religion, and awaits her first period.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
‘M3GAN’ Director Gerard Johnstone Loves That You Think It’s A Comedy, Talks Sequels & More [Interview]
Listen, Universal Studios thought they had something special in “M3GAN,” but they certainly didn’t think it would open to over $30 million dollars with the historic blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” still in the marketplace. And despite their conservative public estimates (high teens), even rival studios had it only in a low $20 million+ range. Six days into its release, it’s already at $52.5 million off a reported $12 million production budget. And listen, this wasn’t a movie the NBCUniversal division was buying multiple NFL spots for. This is on track to be a massive and profitable hit for Universal and their producing partner, Blumhouse. And while the latter and producer James Wan have gotten a ton of credit, one key contributor who probably deserves a little more is its director, Gerard Johnstone.
‘Somebody I Used To Know’: Alison Brie Stars In New Romantic Comedy Directed By Dave Franco
What causes you to change your heart or mind? A TV producer finds herself confronting those aspects in the upcoming film “Somebody I Used To Know.” Alison Brie stars as the ambitious but flawed Ally, whose life takes an unexpected turn. Re-discovering her first love and the woman he’s about to marry only complicates her views about success and life.
Ryan Reynolds: An Oscars Performance Of ‘Good Afternoon’ Is “On The Table” If Nominated
Oscar producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner no doubt have a number of wishes when it comes to the musical performances that will permeate throughout the upcoming 2023 Academy Awards telecast. Rihanna singing “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Lady Gaga belting out “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” and even Taylor Swift singing “Carolina” from “Where The Crawdads Sing.” But in a massively competitive year, there would be something energetic about Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell recreating their number from the cheeky “Good Afternoon” in Sean Anders’ holiday movie musical, “Spirited.”
‘Mad Cats’ Trailer: Director Reiki Tsuno Says “No More Depressing Films” & Tries To Supercharge Japanese Cinema [Slamdance Exclusive]
The year is 1995, and you’ve submitted your film to the Sundance Film Festival, and they’ve said no. What do you do? Are you disappointed? Yes. Do you feel lost or defeated? Maybe. Do you give up? No. That is the origin story of the Slamdance Film Festival, which happens every year in Park City, Utah, at the same time as the Sundance Film Festival. Unwilling to take “no” for an answer, Dan Mirvish, Jon Fitzgerald, Shane Kuhn, Peter Baxter, and Paul Rachman created the Slamdance Festival to give independent filmmakers a voice.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer: Showtime’s Dark, Culty Survivalist Series Returns On March 24, Elijah Wood & Lauren Ambrose Join Cast
Few TV shows are as buzzy as Showtime‘s “Yellowjackets.” It’s the second-most streamed series in the network’s history after “Dexter: New Blood,” and its positive reception with critics speaks for itself. Look no further than its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as proof. Not too shabby for a show with quite the niche: a dark, culty, and survivalist teen drama that alternates between two separate timelines.
‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Trailer: Netflix’s Animated Family Space Adventure Series Premieres On February 9
Netflix Animation had a strong slate of projects last year, including “The Sea Beast,” the criminally underseen “Wendell & Wild,” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” So what animated projects hit the streamer this year? One of the first is “My Dad The Bounty Hunter,” a family adventure that spans the galaxy.
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
‘Women Talking’: Director Sarah Polley On Forgiveness & The Guiding Principles Of Her Acclaimed New Drama
Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and actor Sarah Polley was tasked with writing the cinematic adaptation of the best-selling novel “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews. The book is inspired by real events involving Mennonite women and girls who are repeatedly abused by men in their religious colony. Polley spoke in a featurette about how the novel was a valuable resource. “Miriam Toews’ book had a very profound impact on me. It had such hard truths around reckoning and rage and faith and forgiveness. It was really important for me to imagine those landscapes and the canvas on which the story was going to be told. We are living in a time where there is a lot we have to change. This film offers a window into what it looks like when people have to imagine another way forward.” Sarah Polley had a reckoning herself when she released a collection of personal essays called “Run Towards The Danger.” She reflects on stories from her own life, including experiencing assault, childbirth, and stage fright.
‘The Bear’: FX Slates Season 2 Premiere Of Its Hit Series For Early Summer, Will Have 10 Episodes
After its premiere on FX last June, “The Bear” quickly became one of 2022’s most critically acclaimed TV series. And now the buzzy show returns sooner than expected. Deadline reports FX has the series penciled in for an early summer release date this year, an exact date coming later. On top of that, “The Bear” Season 2 will be ten episodes long, up from Season 1’s eight.
‘Skinamarink’ Review: The Scares In This TikTok-Viral Indie Horror Are All In Your Head
In 2008, psychologists Jennifer Whitson and Adam Galinsky scared people into seeing things that weren’t there. In a study, they simulated loss of control in one group of participants, then showed their subjects a series of distorted black-and-white images. Some of the pictures contained the obfuscated outlines of actual things — a horse, a planet, a sailboat — the rest were just staticky abstractions. The group that had been made to feel out of control was more likely to name images where there were none to find.
‘Hunters’ Season 2 Review: Jennifer Jason Leigh Is A Welcome Addition To A More Measured Revenge Plan
Nearly three years have passed since David Weil’s bombastic Holocaust revenge series, “Hunters,” debuted on Prime Video to decidedly mixed reviews. The Auschwitz Memorial didn’t hold back when they leveled criticism at the project, calling its depiction of a game of human chess “dangerous foolishness & caricature.” Primarily set in the 1970s, Weil’s story showcases a group of vigilantes on the hunt for Nazis who escaped justice at the end of WWII. Some of these leading figures have conspired to bring about the Fourth Reich in the USA—a plot that fails.
Fendi Gets Cozy at the Disco for Fall 2023 Men’s Collection
Fendi went in a cozy direction for its fall/winter 2023 collection, which was unveiled on Saturday in Milan. Taking place at the house’s headquarters in Milan, this season’s show saw Fendi’s show space transformed into a giant roller disco pinball machine, with a custom disco soundtrack entitled “After Dark,” specifically created by Italian composer and producer Giorgio Moroder. Designed by artistic director of accessories and menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Italian luxury label dubbed this season’s collection in its show notes “cozy, sexy, cool” – and it delivered. This season, house codes are twisted to create a feeling of plush textures and decadence....
1 Paul McCartney Song Is Either About His Father or God
One Paul McCartney song might include a reverence to God. Paul revealed his thoughts on God and the devil.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu Pushes Back Against Streaming Detractors: “If You Watch A Fellini Or A Godard Movie On Your Computer, It’s Still A Great Movie”
Some big-name directors, like James Cameron, have been vocal recently about their antipathy for the streaming experience. But for others, like Alejandro González Iñárritu, the power of cinema still manifests on small screens, too. In Iñárritu’s mind, it’s about what someone watches, not where they watch it.
‘Plane’ Review: A Serviceable No-Frills Action Movie That Gets The Audience To Their Destination
“Plane,” landing in theaters this January, creates the safest theatrical runway to touch down on. What the audience gets here is a no-frills action-thriller: a simple story with appealing leading men who accomplish the task at hand. For moviegoers that want over and above that margin, look elsewhere. But for those that think “Plane” already looks worth the time and money, this is probably the movie one expects: the cinematic equivalent of meat and potatoes.
