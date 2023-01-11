Berlin 2023: ‘She Came To Me’ Starring Peter Dinklage & Anne Hathaway To Open This Year’s Festival

Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and actor Sarah Polley was tasked with writing the cinematic adaptation of the best-selling novel “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews. The book is inspired by real events involving Mennonite women and girls who are repeatedly abused by men in their religious colony. Polley spoke in a featurette about how the novel was a valuable resource. “Miriam Toews’ book had a very profound impact on me. It had such hard truths around reckoning and rage and faith and forgiveness. It was really important for me to imagine those landscapes and the canvas on which the story was going to be told. We are living in a time where there is a lot we have to change. This film offers a window into what it looks like when people have to imagine another way forward.” Sarah Polley had a reckoning herself when she released a collection of personal essays called “Run Towards The Danger.” She reflects on stories from her own life, including experiencing assault, childbirth, and stage fright.

