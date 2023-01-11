Read full article on original website
2 San Francisco MS-13 members sentenced for roles in murder, other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka "Mision," received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka "Black," was sentenced to seven. The […]
San Francisco man left with broken skull, brain injury fighting release of his alleged assailant
SAN FRANCISCO - Amil Ojea was about to pass his certification with tech giant Salesforce over the summer. It was going help the Army veteran and San Francisco resident transition from his decades-long career as a bartender to something more stable. But an attack last year near his apartment in...
East Palo Alto police officer shot with ghost gun
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto Police officer was shot overnight following a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Fordham Street near Purdue Avenue. The officer tried to stop a dark-colored Dodge Charger just after 11 p.m., according to officials. The driver, Willie Wiley, 44, fled and led the officers on […]
SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
Broadmoor rehires ex-police chief convicted of conflict of interest
Exactly one month after the San Mateo Superior Court expunged his conflict-of-interest conviction, former Broadmoor police chief Michael Connolly is making his comeback, and the unincorporated municipality is welcoming him with open arms. The Broadmoor police commission tonight swore in Connolly as the $160,000-a-year interim chief of the small police...
Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
Fallout after viral clip of SF art gallery owner hosing down homeless person, police investigating
As police investigate a video that shows a man hosing down a homeless person, his art gallery was vandalized and some are saying race played a role in the viral incident.
Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco Mission District, police investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in the Mission District Friday evening, officials say. Police responded to the 3100 block of 24th Street near Folsom at around 6:28 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police said arriving officers found a male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.
3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
Knife-wielding man arrested after 5-hour Mountain View standoff
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A Mountain View man was arrested on Thursday after a long standoff with police, the Mountain View Police Department wrote in a press release. Police were originally called to an apartment in the 300 block of Escuela Avenue for a report that Marvin Suchite, 20, attempted to stab a family […]
Video shows woman being kidnapped in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. - A kidnapping in Hayward came to a peaceful resolution after the victim was found, and the suspect brought into custody, police said. Hayward police said officers received information last month that a woman had been assaulted and kidnapped in a residential neighborhood. Witnesses were able to provide...
Takeover robbery at Pleasant Hill camera shop could be work of same crew
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - It’s happened yet again. Another Bay Area camera shop held up by a group of masked men. The latest takeover robbery happened at Mike's Camera on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. Five men invaded the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just a half-hour...
Oakland police report uptick in postal truck robberies
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are seeing an uptick in robberies of mail carriers. The most recent incident happened last month. It’s a scary situation for these mail carriers. Oakland police say in several cases, a suspect held a postal worker at gunpoint, demanded the key to their truck, and stole mail. Oakland police […]
Former San Francisco city official pleads guilty to fraud and tax evasion charges
SAN FRANCISCO – The former head of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple bank fraud and tax evasion charges and now could spend the rest of his life in federal prison.United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Rodrigo Santos -- who was appointed to the building commission by former Mayor Willie Brown and then appointed commission president by former Mayor Gavin Newsom -- pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation and 5 counts of tax evasion. Each...
Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts at San Leandro school district lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Attempts on two separate catalytic converter thefts, including a school bus, were thwarted at the same location on different days, officials said. San Leandro police were notified Dec. 29 around 2 a.m. of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the city's Unified School District Campus in the 14700 block of Juniper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals attempting to steal the catalytic converter of a school bus.
Student administered Narcan after suspected overdose at Lafayette High School
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A suspected drug overdose occurred at an East Bay high school Friday with a student being administered Narcan, officials said. Around 10 a.m. at Acalanes High School, staff administered the naloxone medication successfully to a student having a medical emergency. First responders also arrived at the school and provided additional treatment and transported the student to the hospital.
