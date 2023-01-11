Astros Season in Review: Yordan Álvarez

Houston Astros outfielder and slugger Yordan Álvarez had an amazing 2022 MLB season. We take a look back on his accomplishments.

What a 2022 MLB season for the Houston Astros and Yordan Álvarez. A World Series championship, in which the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, and Álvarez played an instrumental part.

In fact, his 2022 performance in which he slashed .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs, landed him third in the American League MVP race and won him a Silver Slugger award.

Álvarez also played a pivotal role in the postseason for Houston. Home runs against the Seattle Mariners in Games 1 and 2 of the American League Divisional Series played a pivotal role in winning those games and securing the sweep.

While he didn't perform to his full capability during the American League Championship Series and the World Series, Álvarez still came up with some clutch hits. His home run in Game 6 of the World Series all but solidified the series for the Astros as they brought home another championship.

Álvarez has always been touted as a pure hitter, but his time in the Majors has not only proved those claims, but exceeded all expectations. His 2022 season was a reckoning.

In fact, expect bigger things from the slugger in 2023. During the Winter Meetings , manager Dusty Baker gave a few hints as what to expect.

In a perfect world, Baker wants to start Álvarez "probably 65 or 70 percent of the time" in left field.

"And he's getting better," Baker said. "And he enjoys playing outfield. You have to have to enjoy playing defense. He enjoys it a lot, especially when he throws somebody out or makes a great play, and you see him get better daily."

2022 was an amazing breakout season for Álvarez (if you can call it that). Next season promises to only be better. Big things are ahead for the Cuban and his impact on this Houston Astros team.

