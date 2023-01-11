ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Shore News Network

Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

DEA: Suspect shot during ongoing drug investigation in Fort Lee

FORT LEE, N.J. -- What started as a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation turned into a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Bergen County.The DEA agents were trying to arrest someone as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Fort Lee. A suspect wound up getting shot in the leg.Whiteman Street was littered with shell casings near Lemoine Avenue. The windshield of a crashed sedan was riddled with bullet holes.Brian Argonez told CBS2 he heard gunshots. He added he was looking outside and saw a pickup truck pull into his driveway, and then investigators got out.He recorded video from his window."I felt...
FORT LEE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cocaine Distribution Lands Jersey City Man in Prison for 51 Months

NEWARK, NJ - A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jerome Powell previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Powell, and others, agreed to possess and distribute narcotics in Jersey City between August 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020. Upon his arrest, Powell had 400 vials of cocaine in his pocket. Powell was additionally sentenced to three years of supervised release.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
