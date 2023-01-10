Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs
CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
Woman With Two Kids in College Refuses to Bend to Pressure From Her "Bored" Husband to Take in a Foster Child
Foster care, with its focus on providing a protected and productive environment for children, gives many of them an opportunity for a new start. However, foster children often come with experiences that can be deeply traumatic. And, as you're about to read, not everyone is eager to take on these new challenges and responsibilities.
“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
Dad puts 9-year-old daughter on diet, mother says child now emotionally damaged, refuses to eat, and afraid of being fat
A 34-year-old dad posted on Reddit about his current family dynamic being that he and his 9-year-old daughter's mother (32 years old) are no longer together. He explains that he has his little girl on alternate weeks and he started noticing that she was putting on weight.
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Babysitter Walks Out on 5-Year-Old Diabetic Child After Realizing She Was Lied To
Are certain medical conditions too much for a babysitter?. Photo byPhoto by Zahra Amiri on UnsplashonUnsplash. All young people will remember the first job they ever had, and for most of them, their first job will be babysitting kids of their loved ones, or those in their neighborhood.
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying
A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child. Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
Parents Furious After Daughter Reveals to Sibling They Had Him to 'Replace' Sick Child
Photo byPhoto by Clayton Cardinalli on UnsplashonUnsplash. Life can get very busy very quickly when you have more than two children in a household. This chaotic lifestyle gets even worse when one of those children is diagnosed with a terrible disease.
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law is mean to my children
DEAR ABBY: My husband is the oldest of five, with four younger adult sisters. Many people ask if he’s the “favorite” since he’s the firstborn and the only male, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. My mother-in-law favors her daughters to the point of almost ignoring my husband. When it comes to grandchildren, she’s obsessed with her daughters’ children and pretty much ignores our children’s existence. She visits the others 10 times for every one visit to ours. When my husband has spoken to her about it, she says she just “doesn’t see it.” Our children have been hurt...
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?
There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
