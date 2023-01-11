Read full article on original website
Related
Secrets to Getting Disney World Park Passes When They’re Sold Out
Imagine: You’ve planned the perfect Disney World trip and secured tickets for each day of your visit. You think to yourself, “I’ve got plenty of time — I can worry about Park Pass Reservations later.” Then, “later” rolls around and you realize it’s too late! There are NO MORE park passes left for the park you want on a certain date during your trip. Don’t panic — we know it might seem like the end of the world, but all is not lost. Here are our secrets to getting Disney World park passes when they’re sold out!
9 of the Best Disney Weekend Deals on Amazon
Another week of January has passed, and as we move away from the holiday season many of us are getting back into the grind of work. Plenty of us like to decompress with some online shopping. Sometimes it feels good to treat yourself after a long week!. Amazon is usually...
Worst Week of Winter is Coming at Disney World
One of the busiest weeks of 2023 will soon arrive at Walt Disney World, to the surprise of many tourists who expect winter to be off-season at Walt Disney World. This post covers dates to avoid, why it’ll be so busy, and what to do to beat the long lines and crowds if you’re already […]
Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Coming to Disneyland in 2023
Disney has officially confirmed that Tiana’s Palace Restaurant is coming to New Orleans Square in Disneyland ahead of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride reimagining of Splash Mountain. This post shares dates, details, concept art and commentary for the upcoming addition, plus thoughts on whether something similar could–or should–come to Walt Disney World. Tiana’s Palace Restaurant […]
Mickey & Friends to Appear in 100th Anniversary Outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland
Mickey & Friends will debut their new Disney100 outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks shared on Twitter today. This is the first clear look we’ve had at everyone’s outfits, other than Mickey and Minnie, who showed theirs off at D23. Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Chip, and Dale...
Shop Till You Drop! Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping On Any Size Order at shopDisney
If you’re in the mood to do some Disney shopping, then today’s the day to head over to shopDisney because they are offering Free Shipping sitewide! Guests can browse new arrivals, or check out the further discounts for the Twice Upon A Year Sale taking advantage of free shipping no matter how much they spend. […]
The New 100th Anniversary Disney Credit Card Design Is HERE
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your credit card, now is the time. Having a Disney Visa card can get you dining discounts and other perks, and back in October it was announced that a new 100th Anniversary card design was going to be coming soon. Now, that day is HERE!
Character Meet-and-Greets Return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Magic Kingdom Jan. 15
Walt Disney World has announced that starting Sunday, January 15, 2023, character meet-and-greets will return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Magic Kingdom. Meet the Characters Closed since the pandemic, guests will once again be able to meet snake charmer extraordinaire The Astounding Donaldo, and his daring stuntman pal The Great Goofini under the big top.… Read More »Character Meet-and-Greets Return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Magic Kingdom Jan. 15.
REVIEW: Are These FANCY Eats Worth the Cash at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts?
When you picture eating at a theme park, what food do you imagine? Maybe a turkey leg? Some popcorn? Chicken tenders and fries? While you can certainly find those things in Disney World, one EPCOT spot is taking snacks to the next level!. EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts has...
Disney Showcases First Looks at Upcoming Projects Including “American Born Chinese,” “Prom Pact,” “Secrets of the Elephants” & More at TCA
Disney+, Disney Channel and National Geographic Content marked the Winter 2023 TCA Press Tour with a robust slate of premiere dates and first looks across linear and streaming. What’s Happening: Panels showcased throughout the day included American Born Chinese, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next […]
Funko and Loungefly Daredevil Exclusives Land at Entertainment Earth
What do you think of when you hear the words “blind” and “lawyer”? Does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil come to mind?! Well then you might just be a Marvel fan, and guess what so is Funko and Loungefly! The pop culture sibling brands have debuted awesome exclusives showcasing the Hell’s Kitchen hero that are only […]
Figment Fans Are About To Lose Their Minds With ALL of the New Merchandise in EPCOT
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you absolutely love the energetic purple dragon that is Figment, prepare to have your mind BLOWN. In many ways, Figment has become the mascot of various EPCOT Festivals,...
Super Rare Characters will be the Stars of Official Disney Celebration
Official Disney events and festivals are a great chance to see some super rare characters. We are so excited for these stars! Lunar New Year Disney California Adventure Park will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration. It’s filled with best of […]
PHOTOS: Figment Popcorn Bucket Returns With New EPCOT40 Strap for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The incredibly popular Figment popcorn bucket has returned for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023, now with an EPCOT 40th anniversary strap. Guests can pick up the bucket via mobile order from Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey. Cast Members at the entrances to the Odyssey were...
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Of all the resorts at Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the most unique!. How often do you get to say you woke up to the view of a savanna full of African animals? The theming of this resort is unlike any other and it completely immerses you — you almost forget you’re in Central Florida! But what about when it comes to the food? Deciding where to eat can already be a stressful task, especially when there are a lot of restaurants at hotels like Animal Kingdom Lodge. That’s why we’ve put together a complete guide to eating at this resort!
‘Fantasmic!’ Performances Canceled Through February 2 at Disneyland
Performances of “Fantasmic!” at Disneyland Park have been canceled through February 2, 2023. This includes tonight’s (January 14) performance. The reason for the cancelation is unknown. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will take place on select nights during this time with its own special nighttime entertainment, but “Fantasmic” isn’t even scheduled for days without Disneyland After Dark events.
Run! An EXCLUSIVE Toy Story Loungefly Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A new limited-edition Loungefly has just dropped, and Toy Story fans will want to grab it before it sells out!. This new bag could take you … To Infinity...
New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder
New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
Disney Orders ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival by Dan Povenmire
Disney has ordered 40 episodes of a “Phineas and Ferb” revival from original creator Dan Povenmire as part of his deal with Disney Branded Television. The 40 episodes will be split into two seasons, Variety reports. “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and...
4th Edition HippopotoMai-Tai Tiki Mug Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
A 4th edition of the HippopotoMai-Tai tiki mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. Trader Josh and Trader Dave of @enchantedtikibar on Instagram shared an image of the new mug, which is orange. Previous editions of the mug have been turquoise, clear, and tan.
