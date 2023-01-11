Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
9 of the Best Disney Weekend Deals on Amazon
Another week of January has passed, and as we move away from the holiday season many of us are getting back into the grind of work. Plenty of us like to decompress with some online shopping. Sometimes it feels good to treat yourself after a long week!. Amazon is usually...
Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Coming to Disneyland in 2023
Disney has officially confirmed that Tiana’s Palace Restaurant is coming to New Orleans Square in Disneyland ahead of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride reimagining of Splash Mountain. This post shares dates, details, concept art and commentary for the upcoming addition, plus thoughts on whether something similar could–or should–come to Walt Disney World. Tiana’s Palace Restaurant […]
Several Attractions are Now Closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Guests braving the cold to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios are in for a bit of a rough start. How would you change up your touring plans? Ride Closures You have the best touring plans in place, and you are at the park for a rope drop only to discover that your top attractions are closed. […]
Figment Fans Are About To Lose Their Minds With ALL of the New Merchandise in EPCOT
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you absolutely love the energetic purple dragon that is Figment, prepare to have your mind BLOWN. In many ways, Figment has become the mascot of various EPCOT Festivals,...
Odyssey Pavilion Decorated as Figment’s Inspiration Station for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Odyssey Pavilion has been decorated to host Figment’s Inspiration Station, a new food studio at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The pavilion is closed while the transition takes place. We spotted rainbows on the pavilion’s windows, visible from the walkways to and from World Showcase....
Disney Showcases First Looks at Upcoming Projects Including “American Born Chinese,” “Prom Pact,” “Secrets of the Elephants” & More at TCA
Disney+, Disney Channel and National Geographic Content marked the Winter 2023 TCA Press Tour with a robust slate of premiere dates and first looks across linear and streaming. What’s Happening: Panels showcased throughout the day included American Born Chinese, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next […]
FX Announces Premiere Dates for Season 3 of “Dave,” Tupac Doc “Dear Mama,” and Next Two Installments of “The New York Times Presents”
FX has announced premiere dates for Season 2 of Dave, the Tupac documentary series Dear Mama, and the next two documentaries from The New York Times Presents. What’s Happening: Ahead of FX’s presentations today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, the network announced several release dates for the first half of 2023. The New York Times Presents: […]
Worst Week of Winter is Coming at Disney World
One of the busiest weeks of 2023 will soon arrive at Walt Disney World, to the surprise of many tourists who expect winter to be off-season at Walt Disney World. This post covers dates to avoid, why it’ll be so busy, and what to do to beat the long lines and crowds if you’re already […]
Shop Till You Drop! Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping On Any Size Order at shopDisney
If you’re in the mood to do some Disney shopping, then today’s the day to head over to shopDisney because they are offering Free Shipping sitewide! Guests can browse new arrivals, or check out the further discounts for the Twice Upon A Year Sale taking advantage of free shipping no matter how much they spend. […]
Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 Merchandise
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is now underway and of course, the festival comes along with some fun new, mostly Figment-themed, merchandise exclusive to the event! An overview of some of the fantastic merchandise for this year’s event. Of course, there’s a Spirit Jersey for the event, featuring a very artistic Figment. All three […]
Mickey & Friends to Appear in 100th Anniversary Outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland
Mickey & Friends will debut their new Disney100 outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks shared on Twitter today. This is the first clear look we’ve had at everyone’s outfits, other than Mickey and Minnie, who showed theirs off at D23. Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Chip, and Dale...
REVIEW: Are These FANCY Eats Worth the Cash at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts?
When you picture eating at a theme park, what food do you imagine? Maybe a turkey leg? Some popcorn? Chicken tenders and fries? While you can certainly find those things in Disney World, one EPCOT spot is taking snacks to the next level!. EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts has...
Character Meet-and-Greets Return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Magic Kingdom Jan. 15
Walt Disney World has announced that starting Sunday, January 15, 2023, character meet-and-greets will return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Magic Kingdom. Meet the Characters Closed since the pandemic, guests will once again be able to meet snake charmer extraordinaire The Astounding Donaldo, and his daring stuntman pal The Great Goofini under the big top.… Read More »Character Meet-and-Greets Return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow at Magic Kingdom Jan. 15.
Super Rare Characters will be the Stars of Official Disney Celebration
Official Disney events and festivals are a great chance to see some super rare characters. We are so excited for these stars! Lunar New Year Disney California Adventure Park will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration. It’s filled with best of […]
Checking Out Toadstool Cafe at Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World
With the soft opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, we got to see everything the land offers before its official opening next month. The restaurant in Super Nintendo World is the adorable Toadstool Cafe. Operated by Chef Toad, there is an array of mushroom-themed dishes available for order. Here’s a quick rundown […]
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Of all the resorts at Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the most unique!. How often do you get to say you woke up to the view of a savanna full of African animals? The theming of this resort is unlike any other and it completely immerses you — you almost forget you’re in Central Florida! But what about when it comes to the food? Deciding where to eat can already be a stressful task, especially when there are a lot of restaurants at hotels like Animal Kingdom Lodge. That’s why we’ve put together a complete guide to eating at this resort!
‘Fantasmic!’ Performances Canceled Through February 2 at Disneyland
Performances of “Fantasmic!” at Disneyland Park have been canceled through February 2, 2023. This includes tonight’s (January 14) performance. The reason for the cancelation is unknown. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will take place on select nights during this time with its own special nighttime entertainment, but “Fantasmic” isn’t even scheduled for days without Disneyland After Dark events.
A Night to Remember: Tim’s Trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Hours Party
It’s been three years since Disney’s Hollywood Studios held an After Hours Party, and we were so excited when we got the new that they had returned! The evening didn’t disappoint – it was a night we won’t soon forget. The evening began with us...
Run! An EXCLUSIVE Toy Story Loungefly Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A new limited-edition Loungefly has just dropped, and Toy Story fans will want to grab it before it sells out!. This new bag could take you … To Infinity...
