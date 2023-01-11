ATLANTA (AP) — A bipartisan review panel says Georgia’s most populous county has a history of problems with its elections but has also shown considerable improvement. It concluded the state should not step in to take over the county’s elections. The State Election Board appointed the three-person panel in August 2021 after Republican lawmakers used a provision of a sweeping election law passed earlier that year to request a review of Fulton County’s handling of elections. The report was obtained by The Associated Press. It was submitted Friday to the board and the Secretary of State’s office. The report says the Fulton County Board of Elections and Registration is a driving force behind improvements and that replacing the board “would not be helpful.”

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO