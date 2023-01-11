Read full article on original website
Panel: State shouldn’t take over Georgia county’s elections
ATLANTA (AP) — A bipartisan review panel says Georgia’s most populous county has a history of problems with its elections but has also shown considerable improvement. It concluded the state should not step in to take over the county’s elections. The State Election Board appointed the three-person panel in August 2021 after Republican lawmakers used a provision of a sweeping election law passed earlier that year to request a review of Fulton County’s handling of elections. The report was obtained by The Associated Press. It was submitted Friday to the board and the Secretary of State’s office. The report says the Fulton County Board of Elections and Registration is a driving force behind improvements and that replacing the board “would not be helpful.”
Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river
NEW YORK (AP) — Ask people what you might find buried in the muck at the bottom of New York City’s East River and they’d likely say “mob boss” before thinking of mammoth bones. But several groups of treasure hunters have taken to the waterway...
Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing the state capitalize on carbon markets to help shore up revenues long reliant from the proceeds from oil and gas. Dunleavy said Thursday that his administration plans to introduce what his office called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session opening next week. The Republican governor and members of his administration held a news conference Thursday to outline the proposal. Dunleavy says he sees a carbon initiative as standing alongside existing industries such as oil and gas, mining and timber. He says it would not be a “displacer” of industry.
Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot has been charged with misdemeanor crimes. Court records released Friday say 54-year-old Patrick William O’Brien and his son were inside the Capitol for 28 minutes, and that the son took a mouse pad from a security desk. Officials have arrested more than 950 people linked to the riot in which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican leaders across Tennessee have largely maintained that the state’s abortion ban allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to save the life of the mother, even though the statute doesn’t explicitly say so. Since some Republican lawmakers vouched for exceptions, House Speaker Cameron Sexton has pushed back against his GOP colleagues’ arguments over changing the law. Sexton’s comments are a stark contrast to the stances held by Senate Speaker Randy McNally and Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans. While all three largely oppose abortion, Sexton is the lone Republican leader to concede that Tennessee’s abortion ban could be clarified and improved.
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
Illinois governor, sheriffs spar over semiautomatic gun law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — To the scores of sheriffs in Illinois who reportedly have sworn not to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons that took effect this week, the governor has a succinct answer: Yes, you will. Gov. J.B. Pritzker rebuffed statements Friday by 9 in 10 of sheriffs statewide who say they will not zealous pursue enforcement. The law prohibits the manufacture or possession of dozens of rapid-fire weapons and attachments and requires registration of those previously owned. The Illinois Sheriffs Association say the law enforcement offiers are merely saying they won’t visit people’s homes to ensure registration oor jail someone arrested solely on having a prohibited weapon until a judge orders them to.
Mistaken-identity gang killing case ends with 13 in prison
NEW YORK (AP) — The final five defendants have been sentenced in the fatal gang stabbing of a 15-year-old whose attackers mistook him for an underworld rival. Friday’s sentencing marked an end to a slate of prosecutions in the June 2018 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was known as “Junior.” The killing unleashed outrage in New York and beyond. Eight other defendants also pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial and have been sentenced to prison. Guzman-Feliz was a member of the New York Police Department Explorers program, and he aspired to become a police officer.
Connecticut man admits to trying to help Islamic State group
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 29-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal terrorism charge, more than three years after he was arrested at an airport while trying to travel to Syria to help the Islamic State group. The U.S. attorney’s office says Kevin McCormick, of Hamden, entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. Sentencing was set for April 6. A public defender for McCormick did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Prosecutors say McCormick was arrested at a small, private airport in Connecticut in October 2019 as he tried to board a flight to Canada on his way to Syria.
Illinois enacts safeguard for abortion patients, providers
CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois governor has signed into law sweeping reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers, adding Illinois to the list of states who have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature Friday shields reproductive and gender-affirming health care patients and providers from legal action originating across state lines. The law will also protect the Illinois licenses of health care providers licensed in multiple states who provide treatment legal in Illinois but may cost them their license in a state where it’s not. It also prevent insurers from charging more for out-of-network care when in-network providers object to treatment on moral grounds.
US Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient
A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who continued to direct his unit despite being severely wounded in Vietnam. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Wednesday that an Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named after retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley. The Massachusetts native was leading a column of eight river assault craft on a mission to extract infantry soldiers from a riverbank when the boat came under fire in 1969. He overcame his injuries and continued to serve. After his military service, Kelley worked for the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services, becoming secretary in 2003.
