ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous Program Announces 5 Winning Purrfectly Impurrfect Cats Living “Happily Furever After” and donates $50,000 to their Shelters

theprescotttimes.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Former daycare employee arrested for biting toddler in Mississippi

JONES COUNTY, Miss. — A former daycare employee was arrested for allegedly biting a toddler in care at a daycare center in Laurel, Mississippi in December. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said that they arrested Haley Rozek, 26, on Monday and she has reportedly been charged with felony child abuse, according to WDAM.
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy