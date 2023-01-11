Read full article on original website
Cougar girls hang on for victory on Basketball Night in Lakeville
10-2 start is the best in program history If Lakeville South’s players didn’t know what it might be like at a section playoff game, they do now. The Cougars held up down the stretch against a determined opponent and in front of a boisterous crowd, defeating Lakeville North 51-49 on Jan. 6 in the opening game of a girls-boys varsity basketball doubleheader at Lakeville North High School. ...
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1. Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest. The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday. In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake...
Boys basketball: Raptors hand Stillwater first conference loss
WOODBURY — Defending Suburban East Conference champion East Ridge has moved to the front of the line again this season after handing Stillwater a 76-62 boys basketball setback on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at East Ridge High School. Fresh off a victory over previously unbeaten Mounds View, the Ponies (3-1 SEC, 7-4) were handed their first conference loss of the season by East Ridge (5-0, 6-4). Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all...
Twins caravan will stop in these 10 cities in late January
The Twins annual caravan will be held before and after TwinsFest.
LCWM downs No. 5 Maple River
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team defeated Maple River at home Thursday night 42-38. The Knights are back in action Saturday at St. Clair. Maple Rivers hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.
Here are Friday's high school sports results
FOND DU LAC - The Rockets jumped out to an early 11-0 advantage, but Fondy went on a 19-6 run to take a two-point lead and never looked back. Ryker Johnson buried a pair of clutch free throws and blocked a Neenah layup with 1.4 seconds left to seal the win for the Cardinals, who now sit alone atop the Fox Valley Association with a 8-1 conference record.
