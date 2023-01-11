Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah students hurt when bus crashes during ski trip
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Neenah High School students were taken to a hospital after a bus crash during a Ski Club trip Wednesday night. Action 2 News received a letter from the school district to parents with an update on the students, who were traveling home from Nordic Mountain in Wild Rose.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Approves Putting $99.5 Million Referendum on April 4th Ballot
The Marshfield School Board approved moving forward with their $99.5 million referendum. The Board first approved the general obligation bonds and then approved moving forward with putting the referendum question on the April 4th ballot. The Board is asking the public to approved a $99,500,000 referendum for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school building and facility improvement project consisting of:
Wausau area obituaries January 11, 2023
Larry James Boneck passed away on Monday, January 9th, 2023 after 77 wonderful years of life. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 25th, 1945 to Walter “Bud” and Emily (Kundo) Boneck. As a child, Larry’s family relocated to Florida where he attended high school in Pompano Beach. He proudly enlisted in the Navy after high school where he served 4 tours in the Vietnam War. Upon return from his deployment, Larry met and was united in marriage to Kathy Schultz on July 20th, 1968.
houston-today.com
Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously
An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
onfocus.news
Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
WSAW
Area football programs could see drastic changes with WIAA conference realignment proposal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control. The notable local takeaways from the current list of proposals include the Valley...
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
939thegame.com
Milwaukee shooting suspects caught in Wood County
TOWN OF GRAND RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – Two people involved in a stolen car chase in Milwaukee have been caught in Wood County. They are Afrishawn Dedrick, 21 and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21. A police report says they were involved in a high speed chase where shots were fired...
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
UPDATE: 6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County found, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said six dogs taken from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend have been found. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults — were taken sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The post described a suspect...
wausharaargus.com
Local fire departments respond to house fire in the City of Wautoma
On Jan. 6 the Wautoma Area Fire Department and City of Wautoma Police responded to a structure fire at 518 S Waupaca Street in Wautoma. The caller reported one individual trapped on the second floor. The initial responding units arrived and learned the individual was able to evacuate before their arrival. The fire was contained to the second floor. The cause of the fire may have been an electrical issue and is still under investigation. Assistance was provided by Wild Rose and Redgranite Fire Departments, Waushara County EMS, WI Highway Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
wearegreenbay.com
Estimated $40k in drugs seized in central Wisconsin, authorities battling ‘recent spike’ in overdoses
(WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was taken into custody after trying to flee and officers found an estimated $40,000 in different kinds of drugs. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest and seizure of multiple drugs. On January 6, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and deputies from Marathon County pulled a vehicle over on I-39.
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
