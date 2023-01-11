Read full article on original website
GMB's Kate Garraway details horrific moment husband Derek Draper fell out of his wheelchair
Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has opened up about the moment when her husband Derek Draper fell out of his wheelchair. Derek was one the people who contracted COVID in the early days of the pandemic, and after months in ICU, he requires round-the-clock care and a wheelchair for mobility (via.
Home and Away's Xander Delaney has date disaster in dramatic Salt scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Xander Delaney is set for a date, but things quickly take a very serious turn. In scenes set to air on Channel 5 in the coming days, Xander's got a date with newcomer Stacey lined up, and his sister Rose wants to know all the details. Xander tells Rose to stay out of his love life and heads out on the date, lying to her by saying he's going to a work colleague's party.
Home and Away star Jacqui Purvis shares emotional moment from filming car crash story
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away star Jacqui Purvis has shared an emotional moment of the filming process for the soap’s big car crash. Tuesday’s episode (January 10) in Australia saw a huge pile-up on the...
Home and Away airs shock death in latest Australian episode
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has killed off a guest character following its big return to screens in Australia. The Summer Bay soap has aired its first episodes of 2023 on Channel 7 this week following...
Coronation Street star Todd Boyce teases danger for Carla in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Todd Boyce, who plays villain Stephen Reid on the ITV soap, has teased some danger ahead for Carla Connor. In an upcoming storyline, Stephen and Underworld owner Carla are set to square off as Stephen attempts to return to the textiles industry and a determined Carla lets him know who's boss.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
New Titanic re-release poster has an awkward hair error
The 25th anniversary poster of Titanic has left the Internet unanimously asking whatever happened to Rose's hair. Earlier this week, Paramount shared a brand new poster for James Cameron's Oscar-winning romantic disaster movie to tie in with a special re-release in 4K and 3D next month. The news was certainly...
Will there be a Hunters season 3? Why Hunters was cancelled
Warning: Spoilers for Hunters season 2 ahead. Prime Video's Nazi-fighting series Hunters has bowed out with its second and final season. In November 2022, as the series announced its season-two launch date, it was also confirmed it would be their last. What's more, Al Pacino would be returning as Meyer...
Home and Away to tie up a loose end from Marilyn and Heather's storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away will be delving back into the Heather storyline next week, tying up a loose end as Marilyn and John discuss her secret daughter. Heather recently turned up to Summer Bay and caused chaos, plotting various revenge plots against her...
Coronation Street reveals Mike's secret in Summer storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Mike Hargrave's big secret on this evening's (January 13) episode amid the Summer Spellman storyline. Viewers will know that Summer has offered to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther, though a major spanner was thrown into those plans in tonight's scenes after Summer learned big news about Mike.
First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
EastEnders star Danielle Harold speaks out on new Lola Pearce twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will kick off the next chapter in Lola Pearce's story next week, as she decides to track down her estranged mum. Former Holby City star Patsy Kensit has been cast in the role of Emma, whose arrival on screen will coincide with Lola and Jay's wedding plans.
EastEnders' Lily Slater to make huge decision in baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lily Slater will make a huge decision in her ongoing pregnancy storyline. Earlier this week, Stacey was warned that her daughter could end up in social services if she didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s father, but Lily was adamant she didn't want anybody to know the full details.
NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to incredible crossover viewing figures
Vanessa Lachey, who plays Special-Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, has reacted to the record-breaking viewing figures for the recently aired NCIS crossover. The NCIS crossover featured the original NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles teams solving a crime together over the course of three episodes. Airing on January 9, the crossover smashed viewing numbers, drawing in over 7 million couch detectives.
Emmerdale stars explain Gabby's surprise romantic rejection
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Lewis Cope have hinted that there could still be a romantic future for their characters Gabby Thomas and Nicky the nanny. Show bosses had hinted at a relationship for the pair when Nicky was first introduced last month, but some recently-released spoilers...
Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney responds to Jacob Hay's exit
Coronation Street spoilers follow from Friday's episode (January 13). Coronation Street's Amy Barlow was left devastated in Friday's episode as her relationship with Jacob Hay hit the rocks in heartbreaking scenes. The young couple had previously defied the odds to be together, but everything has gone wrong following the arrival...
