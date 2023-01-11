Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault
A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit filed by Kentucky pregnant woman slammed to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight settled for $100,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claiming a pregnant woman was pulled over in her own driveway for having a broken taillight, "face-planted" and improperly arrested by a McCracken County sheriff's deputy last year has been settled for $100,000. Deputy Jon Hayden was accused of throwing Elayshia Boey down...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
wvih.com
Two Injured, One Arrested After Domestic Dispute
Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. When Kentucky State Police arrived on scene they found two women who had injuries from a knife. One woman was taken to...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
14news.com
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former owner of an Evansville addiction counseling center has been arrested on a meth dealing charge. Evansville Police arrested 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn Thursday and charged him with dealing methamphetamine. A year ago, he stepped away from his position as agency director for Now Counseling in Evansville, offering addiction recovery services.
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
wkdzradio.com
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges
A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
14news.com
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:
14news.com
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing assault charges, after police say a two-month-old baby in his care was severely hurt several weeks ago. 28-year-old old Dylan Beck was booked into the Henderson County Jail Wednesday. He’s being held on a $7,500 full cash bond. He’s due...
wpsdlocal6.com
Student removed from Calloway County High School campus after gun found in truck, district says
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A student was removed from the campus of Calloway County High School after officials found a shotgun and hunting ammunition in the student's truck Friday morning, the school district's superintendent says. In a statement posted to Facebook, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle says that...
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that. Faith L. Powers, 17, was last seen in the area...
Comments / 0