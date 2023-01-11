ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer only $21.70 shipped + FREE 4-Piece Gift Set!

If you love Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer, don’t miss this deal!. ULTA is offering a FREE 4-Piece Gift Set when you purchase $40 of Tarte products! As a deal idea, grab two of the popular Tarte Shape Tape Concealers on sale for $21.70 each and you will score free shipping AND your free gift set!
housebeautiful.com

WIN! Transform your bedroom with £5,000 to spend at Dreams

We are offering one lucky reader the chance win a bedroom refresh with £5,000 to spend at Dreams. Choose from a fabulous range of on-trend upholstered beds, super practical bedside tables, neat storage boxes, and finish with a brand new mattress. Whether you're looking to create a sumptuous boutique...
moneysavingmom.com

Cozmor Air Purifier for Home Large Room only $54.99 shipped (Reg. $130!)

Wow! This is a fantastic deal on this air purifier!. Amazon has this Cozmor Air Purifier for Home Large Room for just $54.99 shipped when you clip the $10 off e-coupon and use the promo code WURY6YC2 at checkout!. The Cozmor home air purifier’s medical grade HEPA H13 filter with...
CBS News

Best sofa beds in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's 2023. Instead of having guests sleep on an old air mattress, consider an upgrade to a new sofa bed...
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

Who Needs a Tent? These Luxury Domes Let You Glamp in Washington’s Mountains in Style

A new mountain-side campsite wants to bring group glamping to new heights—literally. Dubbed Oculis Lodge, the seven-acre site in Washington’s Cascade mountains is now taking reservations for its unique brand of dome-shaped vacation homes. The site’s units, which are designed to mimic an egg, each span 700 square feet, offering enough space for you and five friends to camp in style. The 30 x 15-foot pods offer a host of luxe amenities, including your own furnished two-story dome, a patio with a fire pit, outdoor jacuzzi and private sauna. Situated amid undeveloped land, the campsite is aiming to lure glampers...
WASHINGTON STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home

This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
moneysavingmom.com

Free CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars at Walmart!

Stop by Walmart to score free CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars!. You can get free CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars at Walmart! Here’s how:. Buy 1 CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars 4-Pack – $7.34. Submit for $7.34/1 Keto Krisp Protein Bars Ibotta Cash Back (limit...
ComicBook

New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023

LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
moneysavingmom.com

HOT Deals on Saucony Running Shoes + Free Shipping!

If you love Saucony shoes, be sure to check out all these hot deals right now!. Saucony has is offering some super hot deals on shoes right now!. Get these Men’s and Women’s Saucony Guide 15 Running Shoes for only $49.01 shipped when you use the promo code VSHF78 at checkout!
moneysavingmom.com

allbirds Women’s Natural Legging Capris only $20 shipped (Reg. $88!)

This is a fantastic deal on these allbirds Women’s Natural Legging Capris!. Proozy has these allbirds Women’s Natural Legging Capris for just $20 each shipped when you buy two pairs and use the promo code PZYABCAP-FS at checkout!. Choose from two colors in sizes XS through 3XL. Valid...
moneysavingmom.com

Personalized Valentine Coloring Cards (Pack of 24) only $12.95 shipped!

These Personalized Valentine Coloring Cards are so cute!. Jane has these Personalized Valentine Coloring Cards for just $12.95 shipped right now!. These are perfect for classroom gifts, neighbor treats, and Valentine’s party favors!. Set includes:. 24 heavy cardstock Valentine coloring cards (4″ x 5.5″) 24 clear self-seal...
Apartment Therapy

The One Area Rug a Home Stager Gets Asked About the Most

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
New York Post

Pottery Barn’s Winter Warehouse Sale is a New Year’s treat

January, and the coming months, are a time of renewal. New goals are set, and met. Houses and apartments are emptied of clutter, and come Spring, the flowers bloom and a bunch of baby deer are born. But while baby deer are great and all, it’s also important to remember...

