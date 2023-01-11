This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.

CAMINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO