Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Panda Express Set to Open a New Location In RosevilleMadocRoseville, CA
West Point Makes Major Policy Change Over Confederate MonumentsNews Breaking LIVEWest Point, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Related
Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
Mountain Democrat
More stormy weather to come
Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Landmark Seeking Historic Designation
Calaveras, CA– The California State Historical Resources Commission will be considering several nominations for federal and state historic designation on January 20th, including the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in Mokelumne Hill. The district encompasses the archaeological remains of a commercial market garden that was operated by the town’s Chinese...
mymotherlode.com
Sinkhole Prompts Twain Harte’s Eproson Park Closure
Twain Harte, CA — Following the recent wet weather, a sinkhole was discovered near a picnic bench at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. It is also near the children’s playground equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, the Twain Harte Community Services District has decided to close the park indefinitely until further notice. The district will need to assess the damage and look into potential repairs. The area around the park is now blocked off.
KCRA.com
2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath
There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule
El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds. The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways. On Jan. 6, the […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: House Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
Sacramento Neighbors work to rescue real-life river cats caught in flood
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As flood waters continue to rise, neighborhood cats could be in trouble.River cats aren't just Sacramento's minor league mascot. The friendly feline can be found hanging out along the river that divides two cities, but the cats are now in trouble. "I need help because we have two cats over here stuck right above water," says David Johnson, who lives in Sacramento and cares for stray cats along the Sacramento river.Cats are caught in trees, and with flood waters rising, the situation could be dire. "That one's 'Blue' and 'Sime.' I come out here on my lunchtime and feed...
Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
Yolo County residents could receive disaster relief grocery card
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Yolo County residents impacted by the recent power outages could receive a disaster relief grocery card.The Yolo Food Bank is working with PG&E to distribute a second round of disaster relief grocery cards.In the coming days, 1,700 grocery cards will be distributed. One hundred of those cards will be given out Thursday at the Yolo Food Bank at 9:30 a.m.
Comments / 0