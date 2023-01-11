Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Grand theft, receiving stolen property, driving while high
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 3. Matthew Dylan Tester, 27, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of Northstar Drive...
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
Victim identified in deadly stabbing in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A man stabbed to death in South Sacramento has now been identified as 28-year-old Lamar Brown.Brown was killed at a home on Iron Gorge Drive, off Elk Grove Florin Road, on Thursday morning. Detectives arrested 55-year-old Christopher Funnie a short time later.No motive has been released.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department Crime Log: Dec. 22-28
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 3:35 p.m. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who had a warrant on Center Street. 11:02 p.m. Officers cited a 26-year-old man who was allegedly driving without a license and required interlock device on Pintail Lane. Dec. 23. 3:12 p.m. Officers arrested...
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
Mountain Democrat
Pollock Pines man dies in solo crash
A Pollock Pines resident died after sustaining injuries in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 south of El Dorado around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sean Donovan crashed his 2011 Jeep into a tree after veering off the left roadway edge while driving northbound on the highway north of Maisy Lane at a high rate of speed, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah
An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
KCRA.com
Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Christopher Funnie, 55, was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a homicide charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing happened Thursday at...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
Olivehurst man dies in crash after losing control of car, CHP says
(KTXL) — A 32-year-old man from Olivehurst died on Friday when he lost control of his car and ended up in the wrong lane, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said he was driving northbound in a Honda on state Route 65 at an unknown speed. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Subaru southbound, […]
Man detained after man killed in stabbing in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a man was killed in a stabbing in Sacramento County. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, told ABC10 they received a call around 4 a.m. for a man stabbed along Iron Gorge Drive in the Vineyard neighborhood.
Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed.
mymotherlode.com
Storm Cleanup And Road Closures Continue In Calaveras County
Valley Springs, CA — Calaveras County has been hit hard by the recent storm systems, including a tornado we reported about earlier, early Monday morning, along Hogan Dam Road near Valley Springs. Thankfully, no one was injured from the tornado, which reached speeds of 90 mph, but it uprooted several white oak and pine trees.
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
Hundreds of people in El Dorado County still living in the dark
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) - Downed trees have left hundreds of people living in the foothills powerless as temperatures drop into near-freezing temperatures overnight.Mike and Terri Brown have been living in storm survival mode in Georgetown. "So, in the last 72 hours, we've lost our power twice," Mike Brown said. The couple has two giant German Shepards and a wood stove. "One of the nice things is we can have the wood stove going," Mike Brown said. When CBS13 caught up with them Tuesday night, the Brown's power had just been turned back on."We've been out of power since about 4, 4:30 this morning...
Roof collapses after alleged D.U.I. driver crash into Yuba City home, police say
YUBA CITY — Police are investigating an alleged D.U.I. crash that sent two people to the hospital.According to the Yuba City Police Department, on Jan. 12, during the graveyard shift, officers responded to a report about a collision involving one vehicle and a house near Cooper Avenue and Wilkie Way.Arriving officers learned that a blue Dodge Durango hit a parked white Silverado with enough force to send both vehicles crashing into the porch of a house.The impact caused the roof to collapse. Luckily, the one person inside the home was not injured.Police say the Durango was driven by 18-year-old Anthony Olivera and had one passenger.Emergency services took both of them to a hospital, and no update on their condition has been released. Officers believe Olivera was driving under the influence and obtained a search warrant to collect blood.Charges are pending.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in hit and run investigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 12: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in the hit and run. Original Article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a vehicle and a driver...
