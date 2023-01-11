Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Old tyme fun live on Folsom stage
FOLSOM — Join Sutter Street Theatre at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for the monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show featuring original scripts of radio shows from the ’40s and ’50s read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by the best of the best Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.
Mountain Democrat
Fiber artists showcased in Folsom
FOLSOM — There is more to contemporary quilting than your grandmother knew. Many fiber artists use a myriad of techniques to convey thought provoking messages. Commentaries in Cloth, featuring quilts by the Pixeladies and sculpture by Susan Else, will be on exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Jan. 27 through April 6.
Mountain Democrat
In the Know: Jan. 13
The New Year is bringing catastrophic flooding to California, pommeled by successive atmospheric rivers. FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. HENTF is asking for help gathering reports of damage, identify any unmet needs, and share the following resources:
Elk Grove Citizen
Bring an empty stomach, Elk Grove Restaurant Week is here
More than 40 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and juice bars across Elk Grove will be showcased as part of the 6th annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week on Jan. 13-22. All diners need to do is visit organizer Explore Elk Grove’s website, www.ExploreElkGrove.com, and apply for a free mobile pass that can be used on a smartphone to access food or drink specials at the participating restaurants. Specials include family meal deals, discounts, and “BOGO” deals or buy-one-get-one-free items.
Mountain Democrat
Top stories of 2022: Apple Bistro evicted
After spending more than a year refusing to enforce COVID-19-related safety rules during the pandemic, Apple Bistro was ultimately forced to vacate; however, the closure had no connection to the pandemic. The restaurant, located just off Highway 50 east of Placerville, had to permanently close due to issues relating to a water-well permit.
Indo-Chinese restaurant 'Red Hot Chili Pepper' opens in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its list and this one is a “multicultural fusion of delectable tastes." The most popular Indo-Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is now open in Folsom. Red Hot Chili Pepper (RHCP) had its grand opening Thursday and is located...
abc10.com
'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time. "Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule
El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
Elk Grove Citizen
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
Mountain Democrat
Glenn Herbert Herzig
Glenn passed away at home in Shingle Springs after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed and was loved by all his family and friends. Glenn is survived by his daughter, Karin Varozza; his son-in-law, Joseph Varozza; and his grandchildren, Molly...
Mountain Democrat
Holocaust survivor to share story in Folsom
Chabad Jewish Community Center presents an evening with Holocaust survivor Esther Basch – The Honey Girl of Auschwitz Jan. 19 at the Folsom Community Center. Esther Basch, a 94-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., survived the Auschwitz Death Camps after being sent there in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. In April 1945, toward the end of the war, she was led on a “death march” along with other women to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp where she was liberated by American soldiers only three days later.
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Bar and Grill
Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
Mountain Democrat
William Aldridge
Bill Aldridge passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023 at the age of 69. Bill was a long time resident of El Dorado County and attended El Dorado High School. After High School, Bill served in the Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. Bill spent most of...
KCRA.com
Winter storm's worst brings out neighbors' best after trees fall on Fair Oaks home
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The first chapter of 2023 started with widespread damage for thousands of families across the greater Sacramento area. Massive trees, once standing in rain-soaked Earth, succumbed to extremely high-wind gusts and heavily damaged or destroyed everything in their path. Kim Becker and her daughter Lauren...
Mountain Democrat
Wanda Irene Stark
Wanda Irene Stark, 85, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Folsom California. Born on October 14, 1937, in San Francisco California to Edward and Irene Presnell. She was the youngest of two children. Wanda was retired from 19 years of service as the head cook at the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
Olympic medalist, former world record holder Jeff Hamilton dies
(KTXL) — Olympic medalist Jeff Hamilton, who went to Placer High School in Auburn, died following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer this week. He was 56. Hamilton, who was a four-time world champion in skiing, died Tuesday in Truckee, the Auburn Journal reported. Hamilton won a bronze medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics in […]
Sacramento Neighbors work to rescue real-life river cats caught in flood
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As flood waters continue to rise, neighborhood cats could be in trouble.River cats aren't just Sacramento's minor league mascot. The friendly feline can be found hanging out along the river that divides two cities, but the cats are now in trouble. "I need help because we have two cats over here stuck right above water," says David Johnson, who lives in Sacramento and cares for stray cats along the Sacramento river.Cats are caught in trees, and with flood waters rising, the situation could be dire. "That one's 'Blue' and 'Sime.' I come out here on my lunchtime and feed...
Mountain Democrat
More stormy weather to come
Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
mymotherlode.com
Sinkhole Prompts Twain Harte’s Eproson Park Closure
Twain Harte, CA — Following the recent wet weather, a sinkhole was discovered near a picnic bench at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. It is also near the children’s playground equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, the Twain Harte Community Services District has decided to close the park indefinitely until further notice. The district will need to assess the damage and look into potential repairs. The area around the park is now blocked off.
