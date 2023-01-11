ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin City Council adopts Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning

Rocklin City Council adopted the Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning after a second reading at Tuesday’s meeting. Whitney Ranch Unit 49 is an infill site located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Songbird Way, according to the staff report. An infill site is a site that is underutilized within an existing pattern of development, typically in an urban area.
ROCKLIN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Top stories from 2022: building a better Mosquito Bridge

After 30-plus years of planning and numerous studies, officials finally broke ground on the new Mosquito Bridge construction project in September. The new bridge will be an historical undertaking. El Dorado County Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez said this is the biggest capital project ever to be constructed in county history with a price tag of $93 million that will be fully reimbursed to the county, courtesy of the federal Highway Bridge Program.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule

El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

To the Camino Union School Board of Trustees

This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.
CAMINO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

More stormy weather to come

Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Homeowners displaced, frustrated by Valley Springs flooding

After almost 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs on New Year’s Eve, residents have returned to deal with the damage. Homeowners in the La Contenta Golf Club neighborhood are all too familiar with the area's history of flooding, and a few have been engaged in a decades-long dialogue with the county regarding the state of the Cosgrove Creek, which runs through the neighborhood.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
Mountain Democrat

School leader’s abrupt resignation sparks ire

Parents and teachers alike spoke passionately regarding the swift and unexpected resignation of Camino Union School District’s newest superintendent at a school board meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting took place in the cafeteria to accommodate the larger audience in attendance and a short state presentation given by the school’s fifth-grade students.
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy