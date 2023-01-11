ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Mountain Democrat

Fiber artists showcased in Folsom

FOLSOM — There is more to contemporary quilting than your grandmother knew. Many fiber artists use a myriad of techniques to convey thought provoking messages. Commentaries in Cloth, featuring quilts by the Pixeladies and sculpture by Susan Else, will be on exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Jan. 27 through April 6.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

Holocaust survivor to share story in Folsom

Chabad Jewish Community Center presents an evening with Holocaust survivor Esther Basch – The Honey Girl of Auschwitz Jan. 19 at the Folsom Community Center. Esther Basch, a 94-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., survived the Auschwitz Death Camps after being sent there in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. In April 1945, toward the end of the war, she was led on a “death march” along with other women to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp where she was liberated by American soldiers only three days later.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

In the Know: Jan. 13

The New Year is bringing catastrophic flooding to California, pommeled by successive atmospheric rivers. FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. HENTF is asking for help gathering reports of damage, identify any unmet needs, and share the following resources:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Ambulance Baby’ born in stormy situation

Julian Thrift and Shayla Braly’s newborn child Paisley came into the world on the move — inside an El Dorado County Fire Protection District ambulance on a stormy December morning. The chain of events that led to the circumstance were unfavorable for Thrift, 36, and Braly, 27, but...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Neighbors work to rescue real-life river cats caught in flood

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As flood waters continue to rise, neighborhood cats could be in trouble.River cats aren't just Sacramento's minor league mascot. The friendly feline can be found hanging out along the river that divides two cities, but the cats are now in trouble. "I need help because we have two cats over here stuck right above water," says David Johnson, who lives in Sacramento and cares for stray cats along the Sacramento river.Cats are caught in trees, and with flood waters rising, the situation could be dire. "That one's 'Blue' and 'Sime.' I come out here on my lunchtime and feed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule

El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Local iconic sports retailer closes shop

Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
ELK GROVE, CA
krcrtv.com

Two homeless men arrested after fight inside taco shop in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — Two men were arrested following a fight inside a taco shop in Chico on Friday. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their dispatchers received calls at around 7:20 a.m. of a fight between two men inside La Perla Taqueria Mexican Grill Restaurant on Broadway Street. Callers told dispatchers one of the men was holding a knife during the fight.
CHICO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Grass Valley, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lindhurst High School basketball team will have a game with Bear River High School on January 11, 2023, 19:00:00.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Mother Nature continues to pack a punch

An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
PLACERVILLE, CA
koamnewsnow.com

CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING

Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TRUCKEE, CA
Mountain Democrat

To the Camino Union School Board of Trustees

This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.
CAMINO, CA

