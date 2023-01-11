Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Fiber artists showcased in Folsom
FOLSOM — There is more to contemporary quilting than your grandmother knew. Many fiber artists use a myriad of techniques to convey thought provoking messages. Commentaries in Cloth, featuring quilts by the Pixeladies and sculpture by Susan Else, will be on exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Jan. 27 through April 6.
Mountain Democrat
Holocaust survivor to share story in Folsom
Chabad Jewish Community Center presents an evening with Holocaust survivor Esther Basch – The Honey Girl of Auschwitz Jan. 19 at the Folsom Community Center. Esther Basch, a 94-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., survived the Auschwitz Death Camps after being sent there in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. In April 1945, toward the end of the war, she was led on a “death march” along with other women to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp where she was liberated by American soldiers only three days later.
Mountain Democrat
In the Know: Jan. 13
The New Year is bringing catastrophic flooding to California, pommeled by successive atmospheric rivers. FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. HENTF is asking for help gathering reports of damage, identify any unmet needs, and share the following resources:
KCRA.com
‘We don’t want her to be forgotten’: Loved ones remember homeless woman killed in weekend storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rebekah Rohde died Saturday after atree fell onto her tent along the American River Parkway. The accident came during a series of storms that rocked the region for more than a week. Rohde was unhoused, and an official cause of death is still pending examination, officials...
Mountain Democrat
‘Ambulance Baby’ born in stormy situation
Julian Thrift and Shayla Braly’s newborn child Paisley came into the world on the move — inside an El Dorado County Fire Protection District ambulance on a stormy December morning. The chain of events that led to the circumstance were unfavorable for Thrift, 36, and Braly, 27, but...
Sacramento Neighbors work to rescue real-life river cats caught in flood
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As flood waters continue to rise, neighborhood cats could be in trouble.River cats aren't just Sacramento's minor league mascot. The friendly feline can be found hanging out along the river that divides two cities, but the cats are now in trouble. "I need help because we have two cats over here stuck right above water," says David Johnson, who lives in Sacramento and cares for stray cats along the Sacramento river.Cats are caught in trees, and with flood waters rising, the situation could be dire. "That one's 'Blue' and 'Sime.' I come out here on my lunchtime and feed...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule
El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
abc10.com
'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time. "Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner...
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Elk Grove Citizen
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
krcrtv.com
Two homeless men arrested after fight inside taco shop in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Two men were arrested following a fight inside a taco shop in Chico on Friday. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their dispatchers received calls at around 7:20 a.m. of a fight between two men inside La Perla Taqueria Mexican Grill Restaurant on Broadway Street. Callers told dispatchers one of the men was holding a knife during the fight.
KCRA.com
Winter storm's worst brings out neighbors' best after trees fall on Fair Oaks home
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The first chapter of 2023 started with widespread damage for thousands of families across the greater Sacramento area. Massive trees, once standing in rain-soaked Earth, succumbed to extremely high-wind gusts and heavily damaged or destroyed everything in their path. Kim Becker and her daughter Lauren...
Grass Valley, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Mountain Democrat
Mother Nature continues to pack a punch
An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING
Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KCRA.com
Roseville grandmother searching for answers after 5-year-old grandson was swept away in floodwaters
More than 200 people are searching for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters, Monday morning in San Miguel. Kyle Doan was with his mother when their car was caught in that flooding. His grandmother lives in Roseville and says there are still questions she has for law...
Mountain Democrat
To the Camino Union School Board of Trustees
This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.
