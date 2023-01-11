Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
To the Camino Union School Board of Trustees
This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.
School leader’s abrupt resignation sparks ire
Parents and teachers alike spoke passionately regarding the swift and unexpected resignation of Camino Union School District’s newest superintendent at a school board meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting took place in the cafeteria to accommodate the larger audience in attendance and a short state presentation given by the school’s fifth-grade students.
William Aldridge
Bill Aldridge passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023 at the age of 69. Bill was a long time resident of El Dorado County and attended El Dorado High School. After High School, Bill served in the Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. Bill spent most of...
In the Know: Jan. 13
The New Year is bringing catastrophic flooding to California, pommeled by successive atmospheric rivers. FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. HENTF is asking for help gathering reports of damage, identify any unmet needs, and share the following resources:
Wanda Irene Stark
Wanda Irene Stark, 85, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Folsom California. Born on October 14, 1937, in San Francisco California to Edward and Irene Presnell. She was the youngest of two children. Wanda was retired from 19 years of service as the head cook at the...
El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule
El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
More stormy weather to come
Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
Top stories from 2022: Deputy Ishmael’s killer sentenced
Two men prosecuted for the 2019 death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael were sentenced May 13, 2022. Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco, who fired the shots that killed Ishmael, was sentenced to 15 years to life plus an additional five years. Christopher Ross, whose misleading 911 call ultimately led to the fatal encounter, was ordered to serve 11 years and 8 months.
‘Ambulance Baby’ born in stormy situation
Julian Thrift and Shayla Braly’s newborn child Paisley came into the world on the move — inside an El Dorado County Fire Protection District ambulance on a stormy December morning. The chain of events that led to the circumstance were unfavorable for Thrift, 36, and Braly, 27, but...
Fiber artists showcased in Folsom
FOLSOM — There is more to contemporary quilting than your grandmother knew. Many fiber artists use a myriad of techniques to convey thought provoking messages. Commentaries in Cloth, featuring quilts by the Pixeladies and sculpture by Susan Else, will be on exhibit at the Gallery at 48 Natoma Jan. 27 through April 6.
Last of the vaudeville cowboys ready to entertain
SUTTER CREEK — Hold on to your seat and get ready for a rollicking evening of outrageous humor and song when Sourdough Slim and Robert Armstrong return to Sutter Creek Theatre Jan. 14. A marvel of musical ingenuity, yodeling cowboy songster Sourdough Slim and string instrument wizard Armstrong joyously...
Holocaust survivor to share story in Folsom
Chabad Jewish Community Center presents an evening with Holocaust survivor Esther Basch – The Honey Girl of Auschwitz Jan. 19 at the Folsom Community Center. Esther Basch, a 94-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., survived the Auschwitz Death Camps after being sent there in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. In April 1945, toward the end of the war, she was led on a “death march” along with other women to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp where she was liberated by American soldiers only three days later.
Placerville Police Department Crime Log: Dec. 22-28
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 3:35 p.m. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who had a warrant on Center Street. 11:02 p.m. Officers cited a 26-year-old man who was allegedly driving without a license and required interlock device on Pintail Lane. Dec. 23. 3:12 p.m. Officers arrested...
Top stories from 2022: building a better Mosquito Bridge
After 30-plus years of planning and numerous studies, officials finally broke ground on the new Mosquito Bridge construction project in September. The new bridge will be an historical undertaking. El Dorado County Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez said this is the biggest capital project ever to be constructed in county history with a price tag of $93 million that will be fully reimbursed to the county, courtesy of the federal Highway Bridge Program.
Pollock Pines man dies in solo crash
A Pollock Pines resident died after sustaining injuries in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 south of El Dorado around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sean Donovan crashed his 2011 Jeep into a tree after veering off the left roadway edge while driving northbound on the highway north of Maisy Lane at a high rate of speed, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report.
Old tyme fun live on Folsom stage
FOLSOM — Join Sutter Street Theatre at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for the monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show featuring original scripts of radio shows from the ’40s and ’50s read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by the best of the best Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.
