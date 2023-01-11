Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Top stories from 2022: Deputy Ishmael’s killer sentenced
Two men prosecuted for the 2019 death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael were sentenced May 13, 2022. Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco, who fired the shots that killed Ishmael, was sentenced to 15 years to life plus an additional five years. Christopher Ross, whose misleading 911 call ultimately led to the fatal encounter, was ordered to serve 11 years and 8 months.
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Law enforcement began investigating […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer DA's Office prevents serial child predator from prison release
The Placer County District Attorney's Office Lifer Parole Case Division was successful this week in stopping serial child molester William Michael Vogel, 69, from being released on parole. Vogel was arrested for luring and engaging in lewd acts with a child at an Auburn park in 1999. Upon his arrest,...
Man wanted for killing relative and another person in Hilmar, arrested in Sacramento
The 40-year-old man wanted for killing his relative and another person in the community of Hilmar has been arrested in Sacramento County.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department Crime Log: Dec. 22-28
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 3:35 p.m. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who had a warrant on Center Street. 11:02 p.m. Officers cited a 26-year-old man who was allegedly driving without a license and required interlock device on Pintail Lane. Dec. 23. 3:12 p.m. Officers arrested...
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
Social media posts lead to the recovery of $70,000 in stolen jewelry in Placer County
(KTXL) — A Granite Bay family’s former dogsitter and his girlfriend are in custody in connection with the theft of $70,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to the family, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. •Video Above: Tornado touches down in Northern California Zachary Gillman, 32, was hired to watch the family’s pets while […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
Hilmar homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted on suspicion of homicide was arrested Wednesday by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office – following a death that took place in Hilmar, officials announced. Officials say 40-year-old Victor Bazan was arrested on Wednesday night in Sacramento by deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on […]
Mountain Democrat
William Aldridge
Bill Aldridge passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023 at the age of 69. Bill was a long time resident of El Dorado County and attended El Dorado High School. After High School, Bill served in the Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. Bill spent most of...
Granite Bay family's dog sitter, girlfriend arrested for stealing $70K of their jewelry
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A dog sitter and his girlfriend have been arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $70,000 worth of jewelry from a Granite Bay family. Deputies responded to the home on Dec. 22 when the family realized the jewelry was missing after returning home from being gone for several days.
vallejosun.com
Body camera video shows Solano deputy kill Vallejo man who allegedly fired gun in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Wednesday of a fatal shooting from November that shows a deputy chase down a man in Fairfield and kill him moments after the man apparently fired a gun. The footage was released in response to a public...
goldrushcam.com
After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Grand theft, receiving stolen property, driving while high
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 3. Matthew Dylan Tester, 27, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of Northstar Drive...
thecrcconnection.com
Man found dead on campus, died by suicide
A deceased individual was found on Cosumnes River College’s campus near the west side of the main entrance in the parking structure on Tuesday night, according to an email sent out from CRC. The Los Rios Community College District sent out an email alert to initiate precautionary lockdown procedures...
Comments / 0