ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Democrat

Top stories from 2022: Deputy Ishmael’s killer sentenced

Two men prosecuted for the 2019 death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael were sentenced May 13, 2022. Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco, who fired the shots that killed Ishmael, was sentenced to 15 years to life plus an additional five years. Christopher Ross, whose misleading 911 call ultimately led to the fatal encounter, was ordered to serve 11 years and 8 months.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.  Law enforcement began investigating […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer DA's Office prevents serial child predator from prison release

The Placer County District Attorney's Office Lifer Parole Case Division was successful this week in stopping serial child molester William Michael Vogel, 69, from being released on parole. Vogel was arrested for luring and engaging in lewd acts with a child at an Auburn park in 1999. Upon his arrest,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department Crime Log: Dec. 22-28

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 3:35 p.m. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who had a warrant on Center Street. 11:02 p.m. Officers cited a 26-year-old man who was allegedly driving without a license and required interlock device on Pintail Lane. Dec. 23. 3:12 p.m. Officers arrested...
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hilmar homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted on suspicion of homicide was arrested Wednesday by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office – following a death that took place in Hilmar, officials announced. Officials say 40-year-old Victor Bazan was arrested on Wednesday night in Sacramento by deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on […]
HILMAR, CA
Mountain Democrat

William Aldridge

Bill Aldridge passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023 at the age of 69. Bill was a long time resident of El Dorado County and attended El Dorado High School. After High School, Bill served in the Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. Bill spent most of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
thecrcconnection.com

Man found dead on campus, died by suicide

A deceased individual was found on Cosumnes River College’s campus near the west side of the main entrance in the parking structure on Tuesday night, according to an email sent out from CRC. The Los Rios Community College District sent out an email alert to initiate precautionary lockdown procedures...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy