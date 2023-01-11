Read full article on original website
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 011423
Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023) Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023)
Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage
Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023) Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch …. Following an outage earlier...
Water main break closes Lake Michigan Dr. at Covell Ave.
A water main break has closed the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Covell Avenue NW in Grand Rapids Friday.
Black Pigeon studios expands to new location
A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023) A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023)
Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight fire
The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved mostly from flames Thursday night due to where the fire started. (Jan. 13, 2023) Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight …. The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved...
To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023. Clouds roll in again Sunday and there is potential for accumulating snow later in the week. (Jan. 14, 2023) Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries …. Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to...
Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 12, 2023
In the heart of winter, we officially picked up 0.6 inches of snow this past week. Here’s where we stand now for the season. (Jan. 12, 2023) Water main break closes Lake Michigan Dr. at Covell …. A water main break has closed the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive...
Make sure your plumbing issues are fixed for good
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert and they’re with us today to talk about the importance of making sure your plumbing emergencies are fixed for good, so you don’t have to waste your time and money. Part of their process includes using top of the line products. Viega fittings come with a 50 year manufacturer warranty, and any copper we press we stand behind the lifetime of that section of repair.
Maranda Samaritas Land Family
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing. “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan....
Rad Bagels opens first location at Downtown Market
Rad Bagels officially opened its first location at the Downtown Market Friday, handing out free coffee and waffles to some of the first customers in line. (Jan. 13, 2023) Rad Bagels opens first location at Downtown Market. Rad Bagels officially opened its first location at the Downtown Market Friday, handing...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding
Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at...
2 bridges in Kalamazoo County closed for good
Two bridges in Kalamazoo County are permanently closed because of disrepair.
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
LMCU Ballpark remodel: Clubhouse improvements and new playing surface
LMCU Ballpark remodel: Clubhouse improvements and …. The Whitecaps announced a multi-year modernization project for LMCU Ballpark. (Jan. 12, 2023) Cloudy and chilly conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as a brisk north wind builds. Highs will be in the 30s but with the wind it may feel like the upper 20s. A storm system will slide to our south with a slight chance of showers for Battle Creek and Hillsdale primarily, but most locations will stay cloudy and dry.
Car hits building off US-131 near Grand Rapids, rolls
A teenager lost control on US-131 south of Grand Rapids Thursday and left the highway, crashing into a building, police say.
Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March
Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023) Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids’ Uptown with their new patisserie. (Jan. 14, 2023) Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries …. Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids’ Uptown with their new patisserie. (Jan....
