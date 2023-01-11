ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 011423

Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023) Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage

Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023) Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch …. Following an outage earlier...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Black Pigeon studios expands to new location

A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023) A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight fire

The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved mostly from flames Thursday night due to where the fire started. (Jan. 13, 2023) Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight …. The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing

“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023. Clouds roll in again Sunday and there is potential for accumulating snow later in the week. (Jan. 14, 2023) Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries …. Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 12, 2023

In the heart of winter, we officially picked up 0.6 inches of snow this past week. Here’s where we stand now for the season. (Jan. 12, 2023) Water main break closes Lake Michigan Dr. at Covell …. A water main break has closed the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make sure your plumbing issues are fixed for good

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert and they’re with us today to talk about the importance of making sure your plumbing emergencies are fixed for good, so you don’t have to waste your time and money. Part of their process includes using top of the line products. Viega fittings come with a 50 year manufacturer warranty, and any copper we press we stand behind the lifetime of that section of repair.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Maranda Samaritas Land Family

Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing. “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rad Bagels opens first location at Downtown Market

Rad Bagels officially opened its first location at the Downtown Market Friday, handing out free coffee and waffles to some of the first customers in line. (Jan. 13, 2023) Rad Bagels opens first location at Downtown Market. Rad Bagels officially opened its first location at the Downtown Market Friday, handing...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding

Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

LMCU Ballpark remodel: Clubhouse improvements and new playing surface

LMCU Ballpark remodel: Clubhouse improvements and …. The Whitecaps announced a multi-year modernization project for LMCU Ballpark. (Jan. 12, 2023) Cloudy and chilly conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as a brisk north wind builds. Highs will be in the 30s but with the wind it may feel like the upper 20s. A storm system will slide to our south with a slight chance of showers for Battle Creek and Hillsdale primarily, but most locations will stay cloudy and dry.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March

Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023) Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy