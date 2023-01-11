ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Jane Kramer on the local music scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Audrey Laine Sawyer discusses local crafts

ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Travis Rountree on the history of the LGBTQ+ community in WNC

When discussing his sexuality, Travis Rountree describes himself as a late bloomer. He was 26 years old when he came out in 2008. At the time, he was living in Boone, working on his master’s degree in English at Appalachian State University. His decision to come out helped him...
BOONE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Green in brief: Conserving Carolina to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve

Hendersonville-based Conserving Carolina ended 2022 with good news for lovers of the outdoors: On Dec. 30, the nonprofit completed the purchase of 34 acres in Brevard to expand the Bracken Mountain Preserve. The new land will bolster the existing 395-acre park, owned by the city of Brevard, which connects to Pisgah National Forest.
BREVARD, NC
Mountain Xpress

NCDHHS, state legislators host Mental Health Town Hall Jan. 19 in Morganton

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley — alongside NC State Senators Jim Burgin and Warren Daniel and State House Representative Hugh Blackwell — will host a town hall in Morganton, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. to discuss mental health in North Carolina. NCDHHS is committed to advancing behavioral health and resilience, as more than three million people in North Carolina have mental health or substance use disorders.
MORGANTON, NC
tribpapers.com

UnBEARable Clash of Critter and Car

Asheville – Jennifer Pharr Davis is making headway in lobbying for wildlife crossings to help prevent what recently happened to her on Interstate 26 — a large black bear darting in front of her car and crashing into it when she drove at full speed and then hitting two other vehicles.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Birdtown Gym to be re-named honoring Peaches Squirrell

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Birdtown Gym has been re-named for a person synonymous with basketball in the Cherokee community. The building will now be known as the Peaches Squirrell Sports and Recreation Complex. During its Budget Council session on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, Tribal Council passed Res....
CHEROKEE, NC
diply.com

Vacation Gone Wrong: Four Stabbed at North Carolina Vacation Rental

What began as a night of happiness at an AirBnb in Madison County, North Carolina, ended with four people almost losing their lives. Reports revealed that the four victims were found with stab wounds while the suspected perpetrators have been taken into police custody. Here are the details. The Events...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting

Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13

Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Wind, snow in mountains; cold in Upstate

A cold weekend is in store for our area, and parts of the mountains are in for a major snow event. Clearing skies, windy and cold conditions Friday night will bring lows in the 20s across the area. Lake-enhanced snow for the mountains overnight will bring 12-18 hours of snow...
