Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Jane Kramer on the local music scene
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Audrey Laine Sawyer discusses local crafts
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Travis Rountree on the history of the LGBTQ+ community in WNC
When discussing his sexuality, Travis Rountree describes himself as a late bloomer. He was 26 years old when he came out in 2008. At the time, he was living in Boone, working on his master’s degree in English at Appalachian State University. His decision to come out helped him...
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Jess Cooley shares insights on the local comedy scene
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
country1037fm.com
‘Lost and Found’ Lottery Ticket Earns Waynesville, North Carolina Man A Million
Terry Peace from Waynesville, North Carolina does what a lot of people do. He bought a lottery ticket, handed it to his wife and then sort of forgot about it. The lost and found lottery ticket earns this North Carolina man one million dollars!. According to UPI, Terry bought his...
Mountain Xpress
Green in brief: Conserving Carolina to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve
Hendersonville-based Conserving Carolina ended 2022 with good news for lovers of the outdoors: On Dec. 30, the nonprofit completed the purchase of 34 acres in Brevard to expand the Bracken Mountain Preserve. The new land will bolster the existing 395-acre park, owned by the city of Brevard, which connects to Pisgah National Forest.
Mountain Xpress
NCDHHS, state legislators host Mental Health Town Hall Jan. 19 in Morganton
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley — alongside NC State Senators Jim Burgin and Warren Daniel and State House Representative Hugh Blackwell — will host a town hall in Morganton, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. to discuss mental health in North Carolina. NCDHHS is committed to advancing behavioral health and resilience, as more than three million people in North Carolina have mental health or substance use disorders.
Smoky Mountain News
Searching for a seeker: The fearless life and tragic disappearance of Melissa McDevitt
Flitting about her apartment on Vancouver Island, Melissa McDevitt had already packed her bag in preparation for the long journey from Canada’s west coast back to Haywood County. She was to spend a month over Christmas with her parents, Tom and Maggie, enjoying the traditions they all held so...
tribpapers.com
UnBEARable Clash of Critter and Car
Asheville – Jennifer Pharr Davis is making headway in lobbying for wildlife crossings to help prevent what recently happened to her on Interstate 26 — a large black bear darting in front of her car and crashing into it when she drove at full speed and then hitting two other vehicles.
theonefeather.com
Birdtown Gym to be re-named honoring Peaches Squirrell
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Birdtown Gym has been re-named for a person synonymous with basketball in the Cherokee community. The building will now be known as the Peaches Squirrell Sports and Recreation Complex. During its Budget Council session on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, Tribal Council passed Res....
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
diply.com
Vacation Gone Wrong: Four Stabbed at North Carolina Vacation Rental
What began as a night of happiness at an AirBnb in Madison County, North Carolina, ended with four people almost losing their lives. Reports revealed that the four victims were found with stab wounds while the suspected perpetrators have been taken into police custody. Here are the details. The Events...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting
Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
wpsdlocal6.com
Folks from near and far flock to home of 'Chicken Man' for prized poultry
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Along a black paved road in one Henderson County neighborhood sits a home with im-‘peck’-able character. From the front, it might not look like much, but when people take a step in the back yard – they’ll see, or hear, what’s happening.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WYFF4.com
Wind, snow in mountains; cold in Upstate
A cold weekend is in store for our area, and parts of the mountains are in for a major snow event. Clearing skies, windy and cold conditions Friday night will bring lows in the 20s across the area. Lake-enhanced snow for the mountains overnight will bring 12-18 hours of snow...
