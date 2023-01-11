ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Top stories from 2022: Deputy Ishmael’s killer sentenced

Two men prosecuted for the 2019 death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael were sentenced May 13, 2022. Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco, who fired the shots that killed Ishmael, was sentenced to 15 years to life plus an additional five years. Christopher Ross, whose misleading 911 call ultimately led to the fatal encounter, was ordered to serve 11 years and 8 months.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer DA's Office prevents serial child predator from prison release

The Placer County District Attorney's Office Lifer Parole Case Division was successful this week in stopping serial child molester William Michael Vogel, 69, from being released on parole. Vogel was arrested for luring and engaging in lewd acts with a child at an Auburn park in 1999. Upon his arrest,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada County couple arrested for child endangerment

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The parents of a Nevada County toddler are under arrest on felony child endangerment charges. On Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff’s investigators received a suspected child abuse report and responded to a home in the 1300 block of Missouri Bar Road. The Sheriff’s Office was...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

School leader’s abrupt resignation sparks ire

Parents and teachers alike spoke passionately regarding the swift and unexpected resignation of Camino Union School District’s newest superintendent at a school board meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting took place in the cafeteria to accommodate the larger audience in attendance and a short state presentation given by the school’s fifth-grade students.
Mountain Democrat

To the Camino Union School Board of Trustees

This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.
CAMINO, CA
Mountain Democrat

William Aldridge

Bill Aldridge passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2023 at the age of 69. Bill was a long time resident of El Dorado County and attended El Dorado High School. After High School, Bill served in the Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. Bill spent most of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department Crime Log: Dec. 22-28

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 3:35 p.m. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who had a warrant on Center Street. 11:02 p.m. Officers cited a 26-year-old man who was allegedly driving without a license and required interlock device on Pintail Lane. Dec. 23. 3:12 p.m. Officers arrested...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

In the Know: Jan. 13

The New Year is bringing catastrophic flooding to California, pommeled by successive atmospheric rivers. FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of more than 60 national service organizations and federal agencies created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies. HENTF is asking for help gathering reports of damage, identify any unmet needs, and share the following resources:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Wanda Irene Stark

Wanda Irene Stark, 85, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Folsom California. Born on October 14, 1937, in San Francisco California to Edward and Irene Presnell. She was the youngest of two children. Wanda was retired from 19 years of service as the head cook at the...
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

Mother Nature continues to pack a punch

An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Holocaust survivor to share story in Folsom

Chabad Jewish Community Center presents an evening with Holocaust survivor Esther Basch – The Honey Girl of Auschwitz Jan. 19 at the Folsom Community Center. Esther Basch, a 94-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., survived the Auschwitz Death Camps after being sent there in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. In April 1945, toward the end of the war, she was led on a “death march” along with other women to the Salzwedel Concentration Camp where she was liberated by American soldiers only three days later.
FOLSOM, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hilmar homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted on suspicion of homicide was arrested Wednesday by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office – following a death that took place in Hilmar, officials announced. Officials say 40-year-old Victor Bazan was arrested on Wednesday night in Sacramento by deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on […]
HILMAR, CA
thecrcconnection.com

Man found dead on campus, died by suicide

A deceased individual was found on Cosumnes River College’s campus near the west side of the main entrance in the parking structure on Tuesday night, according to an email sent out from CRC. The Los Rios Community College District sent out an email alert to initiate precautionary lockdown procedures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 20 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
OAKLAND, CA

