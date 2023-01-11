Read full article on original website
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
Growing Onions
Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
How To Grow Lemon Trees in Pots
Citrus trees make great potted plants to enjoy indoors; they provide a lemon harvest and visual appeal! The scented white blooms are a show in the spring, while the bright yellow fruit and green foliage are striking during the growing season. Function and beauty are the perfect combination!. Citrus trees...
How To Create a Pollinator-Friendly Garden
Did you know that some animals are responsible for pollinating one-third of the world’s food supply? Without them, many crops would be unable to produce fruit or seeds. In fact, the United States government has stated that they are “critical” to the nation’s agriculture. One of...
How To Propagate Spider Plants: 4 Simple Steps
Do you want to propagate your spider plant? To do so, you’ll need to use its spiderettes. A spider plant develops a tall stalk and small white blossoms as it reproduces. These little blossoms eventually develop into spiderettes, or young spider plants. These young spiderettes can be left on the stem until they form roots, which appear as tiny protrusions at the spiderette’s base. These spiderettes may be propagated either in water, soil, or via the mother plant’s stolons.
Slow Gardening: How to Put the “Gardening” Back in Gardening
Have you heard of Slow Gardening? Lately, gardening is not typically something that people take their time with. I have watched some popular garden vloggers and influencers and they want it all done now, buying the latest hybrid plants, using bags of fertilizers, quick-starting additives etc. It feels like we are being pushed to get things done fast and see results right away.
White plants to brighten up your garden in winter
If your garden looks like it’s down in the dumps with the incessant rain and short days, white plants can do a lot to perk it up.From pint-sized snowdrops which can easily be naturalised, to pot-perfect winter-flowering heather and cyclamen, plus white Helleborus niger and the glorious bark of birch, there are numerous options for illuminating your outdoor space.Here are five of the best white plants…1. Snowdrop View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen (@stephenthegardener)As their nodding white heads...
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
Here are some tips for effectively pruning the shrubs in your landscaping
Pruning the shrubs in your landscape is important. We prune for several reasons, including to control size, to shape the plant, and to prevent disease. We prune for several reasons, including to control size, to shape the plant, and to prevent disease. It gets quite confusing sometimes when to prune...
Gardening 101: Mustard Greens
I have learned to love peppery, bitter foods. Honestly, I don’t quite understand the attraction, but I suppose it started with my intentional avoidance of sugary food. Without that satisfying sweet hit, I needed a punchy replacement. Enter mustard greens. With winter here and the veggie garden a bit sparse and lackluster, mustard greens really fill the void. Plus, they’re ridiculously nutritious.
5 Benefits of Keyhole Gardening
Have you discovered the joys of keyhole gardening yet? The name “keyhole” describes how this garden looks from above due to its famous circular shape. This type of garden has a pathway open to the center of the circle where there’s a compost “basket” to encourage nutritional soil. The unique shape also provides more accessibility for the gardener.
