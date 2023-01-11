ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mountain Democrat

Top stories from 2022: building a better Mosquito Bridge

After 30-plus years of planning and numerous studies, officials finally broke ground on the new Mosquito Bridge construction project in September. The new bridge will be an historical undertaking. El Dorado County Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez said this is the biggest capital project ever to be constructed in county history with a price tag of $93 million that will be fully reimbursed to the county, courtesy of the federal Highway Bridge Program.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado Transit announces MLK schedule

El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will NOT operate Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Local fixed routes. Commuter routes. Dial-A-Ride services. NOTE: The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connecting bus will operate on a normal weekday...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Top stories of 2022: Apple Bistro evicted

After spending more than a year refusing to enforce COVID-19-related safety rules during the pandemic, Apple Bistro was ultimately forced to vacate; however, the closure had no connection to the pandemic. The restaurant, located just off Highway 50 east of Placerville, had to permanently close due to issues relating to a water-well permit.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Mother Nature continues to pack a punch

An 80-foot-tall tree crashing into a bedroom could be one heck of a wake-up call — except Placerville resident Ron Taylor apparently slept through it all. Kori Taylor told the Mountain Democrat her husband went to bed at their Anderson Way home while she made a late dinner Jan. 4, but Mother Nature didn’t let him get a restful night’s sleep. The house began to rumble and the lights went out right as Kori heard a huge crash, she shared. The tree barely missed Ron, who was fortunately not injured.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mix96sac.com

Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California

California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

More stormy weather to come

Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 20 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer DA's Office prevents serial child predator from prison release

The Placer County District Attorney's Office Lifer Parole Case Division was successful this week in stopping serial child molester William Michael Vogel, 69, from being released on parole. Vogel was arrested for luring and engaging in lewd acts with a child at an Auburn park in 1999. Upon his arrest,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

To the Camino Union School Board of Trustees

This letter is to bring information to the community about the recent “resignation” of Superintendent Patricia Horn from Camino Union School District. Parents weren’t informed about the resignation until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Such suspicious timing to notify after school is let out for winter break, especially when realizing there was a closed session board meeting that Monday in the middle of the school day. With little to no information provided we are left to our own devices and coming to our own conclusions.
CAMINO, CA
FOX40

I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

