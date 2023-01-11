Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
US News and World Report
Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary
The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday. Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
US News and World Report
$1,000 Reward in Deer Poaching Near Ruby Lake Refuge
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A citizen's group that works with the Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a suspected deer poaching case in northeast Nevada. Authorities say a mule deer may have been killed illegally south of Elko near...
US News and World Report
End to Storms Is Near but California Braces for Two More Atmospheric Rivers
(Reuters) - California's parade of atmospheric rivers may be nearing an end but not before at least two more of the rainstorms are due to drench the waterlogged state starting on Saturday, forecasters said. A series of atmospheric rivers rarely seen in such frequent succession has pounded the state since...
Comments / 0