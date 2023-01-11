ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

NBC News

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

$1,000 Reward in Deer Poaching Near Ruby Lake Refuge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A citizen's group that works with the Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a suspected deer poaching case in northeast Nevada. Authorities say a mule deer may have been killed illegally south of Elko near...
ELKO, NV

