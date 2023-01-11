Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase
Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
Stanford transfer Walter Rouse flips commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma
One of Nebraska’s big transfer portal pieces changed course on Saturday, as Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse announced he was flipping his commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma. Rouse had been preparing to move to Lincoln on Sunday, but will instead head to Oklahoma. Rouse announced the decision on social...
So you're saying there's a chance? Huskers included on this list of 2023 longshots who could make noise
First, you have to be clear on the premise here. Tom Fornelli, a college football writer for CBS Sports, was writing a story about longshots, just like TCU wold have been considered before the 2022 season began. "Will we ever see another 2022 TCU? I highly doubt it," he tweeted,...
Go Big Rouse: Sooners flip Stanford OT transfer from Nebraska
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have scored a big transfer get. Former Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse announced his commitment to Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, switching from Nebraska. “I never knew how the power of one’s faith and gut intuition could so forcefully persuade a decision,” Rouse started in a...
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
With the ability to hit the road and visit 2024 recruits on Friday, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff were predictably busy. Both within the state’s borders and across the country, Nebraska coaches had their lists of players and schools to visit. And for Rhule, that meant seeing the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
1011now.com
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet. Nebraska WBB vs. Penn St. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Highlights from Nebraska's 80-51...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Matt Rhule working to hire Texas high school executive as Nebraska chief of staff
At the AFCA convention earlier this week, Matt Rhule made his intention to bring Texas players to Nebraska known. Every single staff member that made the trip to Charlotte was in the room for the annual Texas high school coaches gathering, getting face time with the most powerful coalition in recruiting.
3 News Now
Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday. New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually. Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams...
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
Alberts gives NIL update to Husker fans
Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts offered an NIL update to fans in a written message that was being received by season-ticket holders on Thursday, and also posted on Huskers.com. Alberts congratulated Matt Rhule and his staff for the recruiting class he assembled with limited time, and also spoke about the...
FOX Sports
Colorado, Nebraska among teams likely to make big jumps in 2023
In college football terminology, Joel Klatt defines a "climber" as a team that can improve its win total the following season by four or more. A total of 10 teams from Power 5 conferences accomplished that feat in 2022, highlighted by CFP National Championship runner-up TCU, which improved its win total from five to 13. Other programs on that list include Washington (+7), USC (+7), Duke (+6), Florida State (+5), Kansas (+4), Tennessee (+4), Penn State (+4), LSU (+4) and Arizona (+4).
Nebraska offers highly regarded 2025 linebacker
Nebraska coaches didn’t waste much time getting an early offer out to 2025 four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail. The Bonita High School defender is already regarded as one of the best sophomore recruits in the country. The California recruit already holds more than 20 offers at this time and more are expected as coaches will begin getting out on the road and visiting with younger recruits in this second contact period.
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponentsAug. 31 vs. Minnesota Sept. 9 at Colorado Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 30 vs. Michigan Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern Oct. 28 vs. Purdue Nov. 4 at Michigan State Nov. 11 ...
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball vs. Nebraska on Friday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (9-8, 2-4) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
WLBT
Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
January looking like a big month for Isaiah McMorris
Several schools keeping tabs on Bellevue West receiver Isaiah McMorris. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
KETV.com
Papio South's Lauren Medeck named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Gatorade today announced Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Medeck is the sixth Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Papillion-La Vista South High School. The 6-foot junior outside hitter led...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0