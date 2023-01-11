ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase

Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Go Big Rouse: Sooners flip Stanford OT transfer from Nebraska

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have scored a big transfer get. Former Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse announced his commitment to Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, switching from Nebraska. “I never knew how the power of one’s faith and gut intuition could so forcefully persuade a decision,” Rouse started in a...
NORMAN, OK
1011now.com

New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet. Nebraska WBB vs. Penn St. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Highlights from Nebraska's 80-51...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday. New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually. Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Alberts gives NIL update to Husker fans

Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts offered an NIL update to fans in a written message that was being received by season-ticket holders on Thursday, and also posted on Huskers.com. Alberts congratulated Matt Rhule and his staff for the recruiting class he assembled with limited time, and also spoke about the...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Colorado, Nebraska among teams likely to make big jumps in 2023

In college football terminology, Joel Klatt defines a "climber" as a team that can improve its win total the following season by four or more. A total of 10 teams from Power 5 conferences accomplished that feat in 2022, highlighted by CFP National Championship runner-up TCU, which improved its win total from five to 13. Other programs on that list include Washington (+7), USC (+7), Duke (+6), Florida State (+5), Kansas (+4), Tennessee (+4), Penn State (+4), LSU (+4) and Arizona (+4).
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Nebraska offers highly regarded 2025 linebacker

Nebraska coaches didn’t waste much time getting an early offer out to 2025 four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail. The Bonita High School defender is already regarded as one of the best sophomore recruits in the country. The California recruit already holds more than 20 offers at this time and more are expected as coaches will begin getting out on the road and visiting with younger recruits in this second contact period.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes

(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
WLBT

Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
JACKSON, MS
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

