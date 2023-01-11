ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Had Differing Views With Prince Harry About Therapy, Suggested His Brother Was Being ‘Brainwashed’ by His Therapist

Prince William and Prince Harry struggled to process their grief after their mother, Princess Diana, passed away. But it took the Duke of Sussex longer to understand that he needed help. During a previous interview, Meghan Markle’s husband credited the Prince of Wales for encouraging him to seek professional help.
KEYT

How to re-start your New Year’s resolutions

It’s that time of year again. You’ve set a New Year’s resolution and haven’t stuck to it. It’s Quitters Day, the second Friday in January, which is dedicated to re-starting those resolutions. While some people love the tradition of setting a goal each January 1,...

