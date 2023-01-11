Read full article on original website
danny scott
3d ago
boy I feel sorry if your white and go to this one's court because they think there above the law now 🤣
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Related
Kyle Rittenhouse rally refusal prompts backlash for Texas brewery
A brewery in Texas is facing backlash for refusing to rent a space for a rally in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Group With Ties To White Nationalism Suing Texas Medical Schools For Discrimination Against White Man
A group with ties to white nationalism has been launching legal challenges against affirmative action in Texas. Their latest target? Texas medical schools. The America First Legal Foundation was founded by Stephen Miller, former Senior Policy Advisor to President Donald Trump. Not only was Miller the architect behind Trump’s family separation policy at the southern border, he has long ties to various white nationalist and supremacy groups. Emails from Miller’s time working at Breitbart show he regularly cites work from virulent racist groups VDRARE and American Renaissance.
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
tpr.org
Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues
Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
KTRE
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
A Houston native is vying for the title of Miss Universe this Saturday
R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, recently repped her hometown during the pageant's national costume competition on Thursday.
cw39.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
pvamu.edu
The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA
Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
Click2Houston.com
‘It hits different when you’re a Black woman’: Community activists call out Kim Ogg for standing by ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ prosecutor Waymond Wesley II
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Cries for removal are growing for the TikTok star who sits in a position of power in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after what many are calling his “racist” and “sexist” social media posts targeting Black women have come to light.
Texas bill would ban LGBTQ-related discussion until high school
The bill mirrors Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law that bans sexuality discussions until third grade.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video
HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
