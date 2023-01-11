Read full article on original website
Bodycam video shows gunfight between trooper, Bay City man who allegedly planned to kill girlfriend
BAY CITY, MI — In November, a Bay City man allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work, threatening to kill her. When police intervened, he led them on a car chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. As the man allegedly fled in the darkness, clad...
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says
Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Sheriff: Super drunk man crashes into patrol vehicle, flees scene following Midland Street brawl
BAY CITY, MI — Responding to an early morning brawl in the Midland Street Business District, a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy narrowly avoided being injured when a drunken driver crashed into his patrol vehicle. About 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Bay City Department of Public Safety...
Heavy police presence after person jumps from Rust Avenue bridge in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency responders are looking for a person who reportedly leaped from a bridge in Saginaw. Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow said a civilian reported a person jumping from the Rust Avenue (M-46) bridge about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The person reportedly went under...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Emergency Responders on Scene at Water Rescue in Saginaw
Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a water rescue in Saginaw. At around 11:30 Tuesday morning, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received reports of someone who had jumped into the Saginaw River from a bridge near the intersection of Rust Road and Fordney Street. Saginaw Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as the Saginaw County Sheriff and MMR.
Body Found in Saginaw River Identified as Missing Man
Police have identified a body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, January 6th as that of 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby. Cosby was last seen on November 5th near the Holland Street Bridge, where police say he exited a vehicle driven by his grandmother and ran off. Cosby reportedly suffered from mental health issues, including schizophrenia, and was being taken to the hospital when he disappeared.
Bring your dogs, cats to Genesee County Animal Control for free vaccine event
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Bring your dogs and cats to Genesee County Animal Control for a free vaccine clinic this weekend. A free vaccine clinic is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Genesee County Animal Control, located at 4351 Pasadena Ave. in Flint Township.
Fire Breaks Out In Ithaca Manuafacturing Plant
Fire crews responded to a report of flames and smoke at a manufacturing plant in Ithaca Wednesday night. There is no word on damages or injuries at the Trident Manufacturing facility, but the fire is reportedly under control. Trident Manufacturing, located in the industrial park along the US-127 corridor specializes in laser and plasma cutting of steel, stanless steel and aluminum.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Bay City Greenhouse, Open for 167 Years, Closing Up Shop
After 167 years of business, Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City will be closing its doors. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, it was announced that the family owned business at 1717 South Euclid Avenue will close after this month. In the post, the ownership and staff thanked the community for its trust and support.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.
