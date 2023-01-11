ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says

Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Emergency Responders on Scene at Water Rescue in Saginaw

Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a water rescue in Saginaw. At around 11:30 Tuesday morning, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received reports of someone who had jumped into the Saginaw River from a bridge near the intersection of Rust Road and Fordney Street. Saginaw Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as the Saginaw County Sheriff and MMR.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Body Found in Saginaw River Identified as Missing Man

Police have identified a body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, January 6th as that of 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby. Cosby was last seen on November 5th near the Holland Street Bridge, where police say he exited a vehicle driven by his grandmother and ran off. Cosby reportedly suffered from mental health issues, including schizophrenia, and was being taken to the hospital when he disappeared.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Fire Breaks Out In Ithaca Manuafacturing Plant

Fire crews responded to a report of flames and smoke at a manufacturing plant in Ithaca Wednesday night. There is no word on damages or injuries at the Trident Manufacturing facility, but the fire is reportedly under control. Trident Manufacturing, located in the industrial park along the US-127 corridor specializes in laser and plasma cutting of steel, stanless steel and aluminum.
ITHACA, MI
kisswtlz.com

Bay City Greenhouse, Open for 167 Years, Closing Up Shop

After 167 years of business, Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City will be closing its doors. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, it was announced that the family owned business at 1717 South Euclid Avenue will close after this month. In the post, the ownership and staff thanked the community for its trust and support.
BAY CITY, MI

