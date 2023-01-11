Read full article on original website
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
17-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Found Shot To Death In Bojangles Parking LotMario DonevskiRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Durham man caught up in nationwide FAA computer meltdown
Travelers see delays at RDU following FAA computer outages on Wednesday.
Strong winds tear roof off building in Durham, power outages linger in NC
DURHAM, N.C. — A metal roof was ripped off a 50-year-old building Thursday night in Durham as severe storms with damaging winds rolled through the Triangle. The roof was tangled in power lines in Durham near North Lasalle Street, where heavy winds tore the roof from a building that had been in Durham for nearly 50 years.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Unique Day Trips Around Raleigh, North Carolina
Visiting Raleigh is fun because of the places to explore. Raleigh is more exciting because of its central location that allows you to see a lot in a short time. What are the best day trips to take around Raleigh?. Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. During your...
Truck full of boxes overturns on US 70 near Selma, road closed for hours
SELMA, N.C. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 were closed near Selma on Friday after a crash and fuel spill, and the road may not reopen until 2 p.m. A driver drove off the eastbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Parents in Wake Schools say delayed bus arrivals are setting students back
RALEIGH, N.C. — Some parents in Wake County Public Schools say huge delays in school bus arrival times are setting their children back in the classroom – and even putting students at risk while they wait for the bus to show up. Gretta Nance says her son’s school...
New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It
We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
cbs17
Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
Durham Public Schools banning non-commercial kitchen appliances from classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. — A new policy in Durham Public Schools means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. “We are expending so much energy,” said Easley Elementary teacher Mike Richwalder. “We need that...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
Raleigh officer nearly hit by car while helping driver of disabled vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Police officer was nearly hit by a car while helping a disabled vehicle on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities say the officer was on Hammond Road near Rush Street, assisting a driver, when another car rear-ended the officer's police vehicle.
cbs17
Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
cbs17
Durham County road reopens after head-on crash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
New five-story medical training facility opens in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cape Fear Valley Health System leaders on Friday morning officially opened their new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. The new five-story, 120,000-square-foot building is located on the campus of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the corner of Owen Drive and Melrose Road. "In...
Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
