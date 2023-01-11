ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Unique Day Trips Around Raleigh, North Carolina

Visiting Raleigh is fun because of the places to explore. Raleigh is more exciting because of its central location that allows you to see a lot in a short time. What are the best day trips to take around Raleigh?. Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. During your...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Truck full of boxes overturns on US 70 near Selma, road closed for hours

SELMA, N.C. — The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 were closed near Selma on Friday after a crash and fuel spill, and the road may not reopen until 2 p.m. A driver drove off the eastbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, broke through the center divider cables and overturned, spilling an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
SELMA, NC
K97.5

New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

  We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
WAKE FOREST, NC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham County road reopens after head-on crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

New five-story medical training facility opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cape Fear Valley Health System leaders on Friday morning officially opened their new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. The new five-story, 120,000-square-foot building is located on the campus of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the corner of Owen Drive and Melrose Road. "In...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy